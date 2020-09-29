City Council Not Inclined To Ban All Non-Owner Occupied Short Term Vacation Rentals

Members of the City Council indicated on Tuesday they are not favorable to a proposal to ban all non-owner occupied short term vacation rentals throughout the city.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said in areas where there is a saturation of STVRs "we are losing a lot of (affordable) housing stock to a lot of outside developers."

She added, "But I am not against people making money on their property."

Councilman Anthony Byrd, a realtor, said he has seen "houses that have been dilapidated so long look great once they are fixed up" (for STVRs).

He said the council has the ability already to turn down non-owner occupied requests "on a case by case basis." Those have to go before the full council, but not those where the owners are present.

For example, he said residents at Jefferson Heights have told him they don't want any more of the non-owner occupied rentals approved.

Councilman Byrd said, "We still have the ability to say no, rather than shut the whole city down."

Councilwoman Carol Berz suggested that a new criteria be added on the rental cases the council hears - its effect on the saturation level of the neighborhood.

Chairman Chip Henderson, a rental advocate, said he got no emails in favor of the proposal and many against it.

He said, looking at a map of non-owner occupied units throughout the city "I don't see the saturation."

Councilman Jerry Mitchell also said he got no support in District 2 and much opposition to the ban.

Council members retain the right to keep short term vacation rentals out of their districts altogether - as several have decided.