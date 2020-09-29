City Council Not Inclined To Ban All Non-Owner Occupied Short Term Vacation Rentals

 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 61.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Members of the City Council indicated on Tuesday they are not favorable to a proposal to ban all non-owner occupied short term vacation rentals throughout the city.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said in areas where there is a saturation of STVRs "we are losing a lot of (affordable) housing stock to a lot of outside developers."

She added, "But I am not against people making money on their property."

Councilman Anthony Byrd, a realtor, said he has seen "houses that have been dilapidated so long look great once they are fixed up" (for STVRs).

He said the council has the ability already to turn down non-owner occupied requests "on a case by case basis." Those have to go before the full council, but not those where the owners are present.

For example, he said residents at Jefferson Heights have told him they don't want any more of the non-owner occupied rentals approved.

Councilman Byrd said, "We still have the ability to say no, rather than shut the whole city down."

Councilwoman Carol Berz suggested that a new criteria be added on the rental cases the council hears - its effect on the saturation level of the neighborhood.

Chairman Chip Henderson, a rental advocate, said he got no emails in favor of the proposal and many against it.

He said, looking at a map of non-owner occupied units throughout the city "I don't see the saturation."

Councilman Jerry Mitchell also said he got no support in District 2 and much opposition to the ban.

Council members retain the right to keep short term vacation rentals out of their districts altogether - as several have decided.

 


Tennessee's State Of Emergency To Remain Through October

Alexander Says 130,000 Rapid COVID Tests Headed To Tennessee

Tennessee's State Of Emergency To Remain Through October

As a National State of Emergency remains in place, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Tuesday that the State of Emergency in Tennessee will continue through October with adjustments made to previous executive orders. “Tennessee’s response continues to be one of the most targeted in the country and a continued State of Emergency ensures we have access to additional federal ... (click for more)

Alexander Says 130,000 Rapid COVID Tests Headed To Tennessee

Senator Lamar Alexander released the following statement after the Trump Administration announced distribution of the Abbott BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 tests: “The Trump Administration announcement that it will send 130,000 new rapid COVID-19 diagnostic tests to Tennessee will build confidence about going back to school, back to work, and out to eat. That number should quickly increase ... (click for more)

Opinion

Wildlife Conservation? - And Response

TWRA and their lame excuses of public safety, how about the danger of discharging a rifle in a crowded city? Don't we get enough of that from the miscreants running around armed to the teeth? It would have taken a little more time, a little more money to trap the bear and then it could have been humanely euthanized or better yet given a second chance. We all know these state ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Why Our West Burns

There have been far more people than me who believe the catastrophic wildfires that now flame the width of our western states from Canada to Mexico are because “God has darn-near had enough!” Just yesterday in California a law was passed that will allow transgender prisoners to decide if they want to do their time in men’s or women’s state prison! But the better view is that states ... (click for more)

Sports

Reds’ Stephenson Returns Home To Face Childhood Favorites In MLB Playoffs

The last time Tyler Stephenson attended an Atlanta Braves game, he was a high school prospect with dreams of one day making it to the major leagues. Like most aspiring baseball players who grew up in Atlanta over the past two decades, Stephenson wanted to become the next Chipper Jones. Living in the suburb of Kennesaw, Stephenson studied the Hall of Famer’s every move during ... (click for more)

Former Tennessee Vol, Titan Albert Haynesworth Faces Charges Of Domestic Assault In Cleveland, Tn.

Former Tennessee Vol and Tennessee Titan Albert Haynesworth is facing charges of domestic assault in Cleveland, Tn. involving ex-girlfriend and former Vol Brittney Jackson. Cleveland police responded to a Monday call from Chelsea drive, where police said Haynesworth was yelling at Ms. Jackson and her new boyfriend, Reginald Tucker. Police said the victim told officers Haynesworth ... (click for more)


