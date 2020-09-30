September 30, 2020
Hamilton County has an additional two coronavirus deaths as the toll climbs to 97. There were 51 new cases on Wednesday, 72 fewer than were reported on Tuesday. The new total is 9,825.
On Thursday, The Chattanooga Airport will mark the beginning of nonstop United Express service, operated by SkyWest Airlines, to Houston and the return of daily United flights to Chicago. These flights mark a significant milestone in the resurgence of travel to and from the Chattanooga Airport.
Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury:
No Bills:
1 DICKSON, DAVID JEREMY THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000 09/23/2020
2 DICKSON, DAVID JEREMY EVADING ARREST 09/23/2020
1 QUARLES, LARRY EUGENE DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 09/23/2020
True Bills:
310509 1 ARMOUR, DARRELL DEWAYNE VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY 09/23/2020
Much has been said of the accolades of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and rightfully so. I wanted to remind everyone that Chattanooga had its own lady attorney who made many in-roads for females in the legal field.
The last time Tyler Stephenson attended an Atlanta Braves game, he was a high school prospect with dreams of one day making it to the major leagues.
PALM HARBOR, Fla. – True freshman Trevor Bassett (215, +2) stole the show, methodically working his way around the difficult Copperhead Course to win Individual Medalist in the Invite at Innisbrook at Innisbrook Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Fla. on Tuesday. As a team, the Roadrunners dropped into a tie for 5 th after shooting 311 (+27).
