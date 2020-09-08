19 People Killed In Labor Day Holiday Travel Period Crashes

Traffic crashes across Georgia during the 78-hour long Labor Day holiday travel period resulted in 17 fatal crashes and 19 fatalities reported to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). The holiday travel period began at 6 p.m. on Fri., Sept. 4, and ended at 11:59 p.m. on Mon., Sept. 7.
Statewide, GSP Troopers investigated 331 traffic crashes that resulted in 176 injuries and 13 fatalities in 11 fatal crashes. In addition to crash investigations, troopers and motor carrier officers wrote 8,854 citations, 10,112 warnings, and arrested 309 motorists for driving under the influence. Citations were also given for 1,077 seat belt, 169 child restraint, 4,601 speeding and 541 distracted driving violations.
Atlanta PD, Athens-Clarke County PD, Cobb County PD, College Park PD, Floyd County PD, and Suwanee PD reported six of the traffics death during the holiday period.
Labor Day Holiday Traffic Count - 6 p.m. Fri., Sept. 4 - 11:59 p.m. Mon., Sept. 7, 78-Hour Holiday Period:
|
|
Deaths
|
Total Fatalities Reported in Georgia
|
|
Fatalities Investigated by GSP Troopers
|
13 (11 fatal crashes)
|
Fatalities Investigated by Local Agencies
|
6 (6 fatal crashes)
|
|
|
Total Fatalities Statewide for Holiday Period
|
19 (17 fatal crashes)
|
GSP Troops
|
Agencies Reporting Fatalities
|
Total
Fatalities
|
Troop A
|
GSP Jasper, Floyd Co. PD
|
2
|
Troop B
|
Athens-Clarke Co. PD
|
1
|
Troop C
|
Atlanta PD, Cobb Co. PD, College Park PD, Suwanee PD
|
4
|
Troop D
|
GSP Villa Rica, GSP Manchester, GSP Thomaston
|
3
|
Troop E
|
GSP Madison (2), GSP Monroe (4), GSP Washington
|
7
|
Troop F
|
GSP Reidsville
|
2
|
Troop G
|
|
0
|
Troop H
|
|
0
|
Troop I
|
|
0