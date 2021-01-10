Congressman Chuck Fleischmann Tests Positive For COVID

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

That comes a day after he said he had come into contact with someone who had the virus.

Rep. Fleischmann said, “Today, I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with another infected Member of Congress, with whom I share a residence in D.C.

"I have been in quarantine since Wednesday night, which is when I learned the individual had tested positive, and following CDC guidance.

"I will continue to work for my constituents while self-isolating. I currently feel okay and remain in contact with the Attending Physician.

"I again, want to urge all Americans to continue to wear masks, practice proper hygiene, and follow CDC guidance as we work to combat COVID-19.”