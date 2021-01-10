 Sunday, January 10, 2021 39.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Congressman Chuck Fleischmann Tests Positive For COVID

Sunday, January 10, 2021
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann
Rep. Chuck Fleischmann

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

That comes a day after he said he had come into contact with someone who had the virus.

Rep. Fleischmann said, “Today, I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19 after coming into contact with another infected Member of Congress, with whom I share a residence in D.C.

"I have been in quarantine since Wednesday night, which is when I learned the individual had tested positive, and following CDC guidance.

"I will continue to work for my constituents while self-isolating. I currently feel okay and remain in contact with the Attending Physician.

"I again, want to urge all Americans to continue to wear masks, practice proper hygiene, and follow CDC guidance as we work to combat COVID-19.”


January 10, 2021

Georgia Health Department Launches COVID Vaccine Locator

January 10, 2021

Georgia Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths; 7,176 New Cases

January 10, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is launching a COVID vaccine locator on the DPH website at https://dph.georgia.gov . The tool allows users to search by county for a vaccine provider ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,282. There were 7,176 new cases, as that total reached ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AIKEN, JASMINE 4127 VAUGHN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 28 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ----- ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Georgia Health Department Launches COVID Vaccine Locator

The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) is launching a COVID vaccine locator on the DPH website at https://dph.georgia.gov . The tool allows users to search by county for a vaccine provider in their community, and provides location and contact information for the provider. This is not a centralized scheduling tool. County health departments and private providers are ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 2 New Coronavirus Deaths; 7,176 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been 2 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,282. There were 7,176 new cases, as that total reached 636,373 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 44,635, up 125 from Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,714 cases, up 41; 39 deaths; ... (click for more)

Opinion

20-Year-Old Russian Immigrant: I Am Very Nervous About America's Future

Everyone that knows me knows that I am very patriotic. They know how much I love America and wish only the very best for our country. But right now I am struggling. And I am hurting. I’ve been to other countries and I was born in Russia. When I came to America, my life changed. I always thought “What a great country this is and I am so glad to be in it.” But now I am very ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Malone’s 2nd Chance?

For all intent and purposes, there are three things I would love to see happen this week. First, I would like to witness a lesson in forgiveness. A UTC assistant football coach, Chris Malone, was too-quickly fired last week after he fell prey to an idiotic “brain spasm” and tweeted a deplorable racist laugh to his buddies. UTC athletic director Mark Wharton promptly fired coach ... (click for more)

Sports

JOHN HUNT: Paying Tribute To My Friend Louis Priddy

It’s never easy to say good bye to someone you love and respect, regardless if it’s a family member or just a close friend, but there comes a time when you don’t have any other choice. That’s how I feel about my buddy Louis Priddy, who passed early Sunday morning after more than 25 years of battling a respiratory illness that there was no cure for. I was so sad when I got ... (click for more)

Lady Mocs Roll Past ETSU In SoCon Opener, 66-51

Saturday was a pretty good day for the Chattanooga Lady Mocs. Facing the Lady Buccaneers from East Tennessee State University in the first Southern Conference basketball game of the season, the Lady Mocs took care of business as they led from the start to win their fourth straight game with a comfortable 66-51 victory over ETSU. Chattanooga connected on 48.9 percent of its ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors