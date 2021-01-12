Apartment Burns On Edingburg Drive, But Other Units Are Spared

 Wednesday, January 13, 2021 Weather

The quick actions and hard work of Chattanooga firefighters stopped flames from spreading through an apartment building Tuesday night.

At 8:09 p.m., crews were called to the 4700 block of Edingburg Drive following reports that flames were visible and that someone could possibly be trapped inside. A second alarm was called to bring more firefighters to the scene.

Quint 14 arrived first and found fire visible through the front of one of the apartments.

They started attacking the fire and conducted a primary search. No one was inside.

Other companies started arriving and assisting and the fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

One apartment sustained fire damage and, thanks to firefighters’ fast knockdown, two other units only have smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. There were no injuries.

Three people were displaced in the three damaged apartments and the American Red Cross has been notified.

Ladder 1, Squad 1, Quint 14, Engine 9, Quint 1, Squad 20, Ladder 5, Ladder 13, Quint 3, Squad 13, Battalion 1, Battalion 2 (Green), EPB, CPD, CFD Supply, Chattanooga Housing Authority and CFD’s Fire Investigation Division responded. 


