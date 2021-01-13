January 13, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 137 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 10,580.
A former elementary school principal from Cleveland, Tn., who was caught in a child sex sting is asking that his sentencing be by video conference because he is afraid he might get COVID by being brought to court.
Federal Judge Travis McDonough has granted the request of Mark Pickel, 52, for the sentencing at the Federal Building on Thursday morning.
Hamilton County reported 356 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 207 patients hospitalized with 58 in Intensive Care Units. Eleven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 90 are county residents.
The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 35,100.
A Community Oversight Board for the Chattanooga Police force is a bad idea. And this week Community Control Now the promoters of this idea just demonstrated what a really bad idea it is.
I know this great guy and we talk about a lot of stuff, personal as well as the words I write. He and I shared a huge thrill early Tuesday morning when, during the final minute of Alabama’s 52-24 thrashing of Ohio State for the national title, a grinning Nick Saban allowed Landon Dickerson to snap the ball on the last play of the game.
Tennessee head football coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Tuesday that veteran Southeastern Conference coach Kevin Steele has joined the program as a defensive assistant coach.
Bryan College’s Kavon Blankenship was named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball Player of the Week, averaging 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists with one double-double in three contests for the Lions.
