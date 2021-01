Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BENTLEY, CLARRISA DENNISE

712 EAST 48TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

-----

BOSTIC, JARED CRAIG-JAMES

6870 ESPON LANE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BRAUN, RICHARD

1920 GUNBARREL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BROGDEN, ROBERT

227 NOAH DR.





APT. 14A RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountySTALKING-----BROGDON, RANDALL CHAD112 RAZZ WAY PANAMA CITY, 32408Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OVER $2,500-----BYRNE, LAUREN KRISTINE1411 CLOVERDALE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----CAMPBELL, JASON5227 OLD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC AGGRAVATED ASSAULT-----CARREY, MARIAHHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN16029 PROVIDENCE ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE ICONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV-----CHATMAN, DAVID CHARLES803 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY OF BUSINESSVANDALISM OVER $1,000THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000-----CHRISTIAN, DEANNA6860 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----COE, ANTOINE LAMONTIE1506 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----COLLIER, BERNET4702 EDINGBURG DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT-----DAVIS, MATTHEW LEON11608 APISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37302Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULTTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONFAILURE TO RENDER AIDRECKLESS DRIVINGFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE-----GASS, SARAH LEEANN1920 GUNBARREL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----GEE, DESMOND TAVARIS1271 DURHAM DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTICASSAULT)-----GENTRY, PATRICK TYLER201 LEGGETT ROAD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED-----GNANN BUCHER, JORDAN M500 TANYA DRIVE WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSS.OF FIREARM WHILE IN COMMISSION OF FELONYAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPING(AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT)-----GORE, TADARRIAN LEBRON2619 WOODSIDE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT-----GRUNDY, JUBAL YAHKUT2804 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----GRUNDY, YOSISH ABDI2804 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073304Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----GUINN, KURSTIN117 MIMOSA DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTYVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-----HANKS, TYLER KENNEDY350 JOHNSON AVE NORTH WEST CEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceVIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF FIREARM WITHVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT0-----HARRIS, JUDY D590 PIKEVILLE AVE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE-----HARRIS, REGINALD LEBRONE625 WEST 13TH STREET CT UNIT 409 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UN-----JARDELEZA, WHINOLYN5227 OLD TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----JONES, AARON CORNEILIUS1128 TIFTONIA VIEW ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-----JONES, SYMPHONY DANIELLE2244 MARTIN LUTHER KING JR AVE KNOXVILLE, 37915Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE-----JOSEPH, CHARDE NICOLE4010 CATALPA AVE KNOXVILLE, 37914Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION-----JOSEPH, JUANE JAMES7921 BOSTON LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIO.DRIVERS LIC.LAW ( NOT IN POSSESSION)-----KHAN, DAWOOD WAQAR7153 TYNER CROSSING DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Lookout MountainPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----LANCASTER, RAFAEL A1001 BRYNEWOOD TER CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE-----LONG ROSS, DEMITRIUS DANVIS700 BEAUTIFUL PL APT 102 RED BANK, 37343Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----MADISON, AKEYLA ALT SHAE2614 LYNDON AVE APT C5 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----MARQUEZ-HIDALGO, GREGORIO B1381 DREAMCATCHER WAY HIXSON, 373434679Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----MYERS, JEMICHAEL DEWAYNE1213 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OVER $1000/UNDER 500)-----PATTERSON, DARIUS JAMAL207 TACOA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----RAMSEY, ALEXIS SIERRA737 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----RATLIFF, MYAISHA ARIEL701 N GERMANTOWN ROAD APT 102 CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----READUS, DEONTE MARQUELL3411 GAY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOM ASSAULT)-----ROESSEL, VALERIE GRACE4016 PATTON TOWN RD FL 1 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----SMITH, AARON3725 FOUNTAIN AVE, CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION-----SMITH, AMBER169 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD-----SPRINGS, NAVESIA NASHA618 W 42ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS-----STEWART, MICHAEL ANTHONY2502 JEFFERY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)-----STINSON, KEELI CHEYENNE9450 HARRIS ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----SULLIVAN, JAVEON ANDRE LAMONT1236 COUNTRY PINE RD. ELLENWOOD, 30294Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE VI FOR RESALE)(THEFT UNDER $1000.)(POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED)(POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALE)(POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I FOR RESALE)-----SUMMERS, SARAH1430 GABRIEL DR LAWRENCEVILLE, 30043Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL SIMULATION-----TALLENT, HEATHER DANTA2908 EDWARD POINT ROAD SINGLE MOUNTAION, 37377Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----TOWNSEND, TERRIL2803 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT-----TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000-----WATKINS, AYONNIKA BRIANNA D2018 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)-----WELLS, ANDREA IDANAISSA416 A S LOVELL ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----WESTBERRY, KENNETH HARVEY4006 12TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION WITH INTENT TO SELLPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE-----WILKERSON, PRUNELLA CAROL310 12TH AVE DAYTON, 373212154Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-----WILSON, ROBERT EDWARD2133 CRESCENT CLUB DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-----YOUNG, JOE LEE1806 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN