Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABERNATHY, JERRY LOUIS

5487 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374151414

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



APPUGLIESE, JOSEPH FRANKLIN

7612 SHORT TAIL SPRINGS HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC



ARMSTRONG, LEE JAMES

8605 TRADEWIND CIRCLE #301 OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT



AUSTIN, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN

3624 ELDER MOUNTAIN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BALIEY, JORDAN M

250 15TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)



BARNES, LAUREL ASHLEY

119 SCHMITT RD ROSSVILLE, 307412814

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



BEAVERS, MALIK CADARIUS

5311 HWY 58 CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 6 FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY



BLAIR, HERMAN WAYNE

1700 STRAWBERRY LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FAILURE TO SECURE LOAD

LAMP OR FLAG ON PROJECTING LOAD



BROWN, DERIK ADAM

612 MIDLAND PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, ERIC GIG

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BURNETTE, COLBY W

9811 E BRAINERD RD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CASH, VIRGINIA L

60 FRAWLEY ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CHAVEZ-JIMENEZ, ALEJANDRO

1839 CLEARVIEW DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



CHOWNING, CHARLES EDWARD

109 CHANCEY DR DOUGLASVILLE, 301345800

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CHOWNING, CHELSEA

109 CHANCEY DR DOUGLASVILLE, 301345800

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



CORDELL, JOHN ROSS

306 PROGRESS DRIVE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS



COX, MARJEISHA

134 CHERRY AP.

1 DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN TRANSIT TO RHEAFERNANDEZ, ESTEFANY913 HONEYSUCKLE DRIVE NEW ALBANY, 38652Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HARRIS, CEDRIC TERRELL2120 CHESTNUT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTHEADRICK, PHILLIP WAYNE1512 APT A KARWELL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHHICKS, EVETTE RENA959 GATEWAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374023464Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEHUDSON, JETTORYO LEVELL2405 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHUNTER, LADARRIUS LAVONTAE2475 15TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFJONES, DEANGELO ANTIONE414 BOOTH RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLEDFORD, DERRICK EUGENE2475 15 TH AVE APT208 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFLEE, ROBERT MARKUS1923 DODDS AVN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOWRY, JOEL GREGORY9980 SMITH MORGAN ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMATTHEWS, LAYLA GRACE12330 CLIFT MILL ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSMEFFORD, JOSEPH WAYNEHOMELESS , 37321Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSOPEN CONTAINER LAWSPEEDINGFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEMOORE, CLARENCE2628 PEACHTREE ST KNOXVILLE, 37920Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PARADIS, CARY THOMAS212 VREELAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGAGGRAVATED ROBBERYPERRY, ROBERT L208 FLORA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSPRITCHETT, JASMINE JENAY437 W 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101360Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERUSH, BRYAN WAYNE5056 ELLER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEEVADING ARRESTRUTLEDGE, NAQUITTA JESSELLE3209 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHOMAS, DANIEL BLAKE428 CARRIAGE PARC DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTURNER, ASHLEE ALLEN4333 DUPONT STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT POSSESSION OF COCAVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HEROIN)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)WEAVER, JOHN MARK19 LAMB DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREWEBB, DONTRELL NASHOD1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374022783Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWEBB, JAMES WAYNE1900 E 32 ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILKERSON, PRUNELLA CAROL310 12TH AVE DAYTON, 373212154Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILKEY, DAVID RICHARD1644 PARKRIDE LN SODDY DAISY, 37315Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEWILKINS, JESSE LEE667 TREMONT PLACE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYWILLIAMS, ANTONIO CORTEZ1305 PHYLLIS LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214039Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEWILLIAMS-GRACE, SUNI DIANE3240 GROVE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)