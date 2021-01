Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALFORD, JEFFERY LABRON

1549 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE

SPEEDING

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BILLUPS, JEREME LEBRON

2101 WILDER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC)



BRADLEY, KENNETH LEE

207 BAILEY LN DAYTON, 37321

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT TOP)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIM SIMULATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (TOP)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIM SIMULATION)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(TOP)



BRADSHAW, KELLY LYNN

HOMELESS ,

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



BRADY, DESMON

1830 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

SPEEDING



BREWER, KYLER LEE

1610 TRUMAN AVE EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COSBY, DAVID LAMAR

4040 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 2202 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

(VOP-POSSESSSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)



DANIELS, ANGELICA LANORA

8 GENE LANE LOOP WHITWELL, 373973420

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



DAUGHTREY, ROBERT MARSHALL

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

SIMPLE POSS MARIJUANA



DAVIS, CRYSTAL CORNELIUS

727 EST 11TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTENGLISH, WILLIAM DANIEL3390 EASTON AVE Chattanooga, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYEVANS, KAWANA NICOLE1449 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1,000EVANS, RANDALL CHANCE7219 MANSION CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTGEORGE, TERRANCE WILLIE1103 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEGERONIMO, HENRY CELSO5613 MCBEAL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEGOLDSMITH, DANIEL9215 RAMBLEWOOD DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSGRIFFITH, LOGAN E5920 TYNER LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTHARVEY, CHASITY ANN203 HARVEY CRANMORE ROAD GRAYVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHEINSOHN, ILMIRA CATHRENE4210 DODS AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)HOWELL, JEREMY WALTER2641 LONG ST CHATTANOOGA, 374083071Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJACKSON, DERRICK E3153 TONIA DR SW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEJACKSON, MATTHEW RAY2044 LAFAYETTE RD RM212 FT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)JONES, TREVOR JAMES7509 WALNUT HILLS DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCECOUNTERFEIT CONTROLLED SUBSTANCESPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAKING, MARCUS STEPHON4107 FAGAN ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDATTEMPTED FRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDLINCOLN, ARMONDO201 BARBARA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMARTIN, TRASHON1105 N HAWTHORNE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTMCCABE, ROCKY SHANE202 CULVER STREET APT# 3 RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMILLSAPS, MELISSA SUE2902 SOUTH HAWTHORNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MYERS, PATRICK ELLIOTT235 PEACE STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPUBLIC INTOXICATIONOLDHAM, MARVIN LYNN743 W MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374024704Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPITMON, DELANE YVETTE727 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENTDRIVING ON SUSPENEDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE (OVEPOLK, GREGORY DEMAR2717 ROSSVILLE BLVD APT 205 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPRICE, ANNA6421 BROOKMEAD CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTREYNOSO-MORALES, UWALDO5819 MCBEAL LN CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLESANDBERG, COREY ETHAN191 EVERGLADES BLVD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWSCHEELER, CHRISTOPHER M9388 DAISY DALLAS ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEOPEN CONTAINER LAWPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSMITH, DARRELL BERNARD3930 CAINE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374042222Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASUGGS, AMANDA MICHELLEHOMELESS HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THOMPSON, MYCOLYA ANIKA727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDTINSLEY, GAVIN1589 ROACH HOLLOW RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAALTERATION OF ITEM'S PERMANENT NUMBERPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEVANDERGRIFF, MATTHEW TATE7915 LOFTIS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF SERVICESVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFVANNORMAN, JOSEPH PAUL3710 TACOMA AVE Chattanooga, 37415Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSWILLIAMS, AROLYN165 BEVILL RD STARKVILLE, 39759Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (UNYEARBY, TAWON305 S HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEYOUNG, KEAIRA NASHAY1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT