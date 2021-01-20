 Wednesday, January 20, 2021 41.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


Massage Chair Catches Fire At Hamilton Place

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
  • - photo by Battalion 2 Chief Brandon Schroyer
  • - photo by Battalion 2 Chief Brandon Schroyer
  • - photo by Battalion 2 Chief Brandon Schroyer

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a small commercial fire at Hamilton Place Mall Wednesday at 2:45 a.m. A massage chair outside of JC Penney on the first floor caught fire.

The cause was determined to be either electrical in nature or a malfunction of the chair itself.

Crews extinguished the fire within minutes of arriving on the scene. There was significant smoke and water damage to that area of the mall.

Quint 8, Quint 21, Ladder 13, Ladder 7, Squad 13, Squad 7, Quint 6, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3 Red Shift responded. 


January 20, 2021

Massage Chair Catches Fire At Hamilton Place

January 20, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

January 19, 2021

Tennessee National Guard Supports Presidential Inauguration


The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a small commercial fire at Hamilton Place Mall Wednesday at 2:45 a.m . A massage chair outside of JC Penney on the first floor caught fire. The cause ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, DISMOND 4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00 ... (click for more)

Over 750 Soldiers and Airmen with the Tennessee National Guard are part of a 25,000 member National Guard task force supporting the 59th Presidential Inauguration and assisting with security ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Massage Chair Catches Fire At Hamilton Place

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a small commercial fire at Hamilton Place Mall Wednesday at 2:45 a.m . A massage chair outside of JC Penney on the first floor caught fire. The cause was determined to be either electrical in nature or a malfunction of the chair itself. Crews extinguished the fire within minutes of arriving on the scene. There was significant smoke and ... (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALLEN, DISMOND 4518 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00 THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00 THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00 THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00 THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00 THEFT OF PROPERTY THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)

Opinion

It's Time For Impact Fees

This letter is regarding the potential high density development on Snowhill Road in Ooltewah. Growth is good. But it needs to be responsible growth. It would be instructive to see studies by other communities who have already gone through this so we can understand just what is the taxpayer cost burden of these high density developments. Additional taxes to add infrastructure, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: We Ramp Up

As you know, federal and state employees will honor Dr. Martin Luther King’s birthday today (Monday) so it will be tomorrow (Tuesday) when the vaccination efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Hamilton County will really begin to ramp up. This week will also mark the start of “Round Two” for our First Responders, our medical providers, and others who were given their ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Men Win 70-60 Over Shorter

After five road games and three home postponements the Lee men's basketball team finally got back on its home court inside Walker Arena, taking down the Shorter Hawks, 70-60 on Tuesday evening. The Flames (5-1) cracked the top 25 for the first time this season at No. 18 in the NCAA D2 Media Poll and are receiving votes in the NABC Coaches Poll. Shorter falls to 1-4 on the year. ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Looking For More Success With Familiar Faces For 2021 Season

By any standard, the Chattanooga Football Club had about as successful a season as one could have hoped for in the topsy-turvy year that was 2020. As the top side in their conference, CFC won the Independent Cup in the shortened preseason, and then made it midway through the NISA playoffs after the regular season. While COVID-19 forced the team and league to shut down for several ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors