Massage Chair Catches Fire At Hamilton Place

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a small commercial fire at Hamilton Place Mall Wednesday at 2:45 a.m. A massage chair outside of JC Penney on the first floor caught fire.

The cause was determined to be either electrical in nature or a malfunction of the chair itself.

Crews extinguished the fire within minutes of arriving on the scene. There was significant smoke and water damage to that area of the mall.

Quint 8, Quint 21, Ladder 13, Ladder 7, Squad 13, Squad 7, Quint 6, Battalion 2 and Battalion 3 Red Shift responded.