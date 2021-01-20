10 Residents At Alexian Village Evacuated Due To Apartment Fire

Signal Mountain Fire Department personnel contained an apartment fire at Alexian Village on Signal Mountain early Wednesday morning.

At 4:30 a.m., an automatic fire alarm was activated at the South Wing area of Alexian Village. The maintenance staff member arrived to investigate and found the south wing hallway full of smoke. He immediately called 911 reporting an apartment fire.

Maintenance staff entered apartment #509 to find fire in the kitchen. While maintenance staff attempted to fight the fire with fire extinguishers, additional staff members started evacuating 10 residents on the 5th floor and escorted them to the lobby of an adjacent building.



“These firefighters worked quickly to get the fire contained to the one apartment and keep the fire from spreading throughout the entire building,” said Fire Chief Eric Mitchell with Signal Mountain Fire Department. A mutual aid response was requested to the scene for additional manpower.

Chattanooga Fire Department and Walden’s Ridge Emergency Services responded to the fire scene. Red Bank Fire Department stood by at Signal Mountain fire station for any additional 911 calls in their district.



No injuries were reported but HCEMS was on the scene to check vital signs on the evacuated residents. Fire officials reported the fire accidental and heavy fire damage to apartment #509.