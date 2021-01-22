 Friday, January 22, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Tennessee Man Charged With Producing Fake Photo Of Desecration Of Grave Of Deceased Dickson County Officer

Friday, January 22, 2021
Joshua Andrew Garton
Joshua Andrew Garton

Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside investigators from the Dickson Police Department, have arrested and charged a Lyles, Tn., man accused of manufacturing and disseminating a harassing photograph on social media.

 

At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI Agents began investigating the origin of a photograph that depicted individuals desecrating the grave of a deceased local law enforcement officer, Sgt.

Daniel Baker of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Agents subsequently visited Baker’s gravesite on Friday morning and determined the photograph was digitally manufactured.

 

Further investigative efforts led to the identification of Joshua Andrew Garton, 28, as the individual who manufactured the image and distributed it on social media.

 

On Friday afternoon, agents arrested Garton and charged him with one count of harassment. He was booked into the Dickson County Jail where, because of this charge and other, unrelated legal issues, he was being held on a $76,000 bond.


January 22, 2021

Tennessee Man Charged With Producing Fake Photo Of Desecration Of Grave Of Deceased Dickson County Officer

January 22, 2021

Police Blotter: Car Warming Up On Jefferson Street Winds Up Down The Road; Man Watches Cowboy Plow Through His Front Yard

January 22, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside investigators from the Dickson Police Department, have arrested and charged a Lyles, Tn., man accused of manufacturing ... (click for more)

Police responded to an address on Saluda Street regarding property damage. Officers observed that a Ram flatbed tow truck (Brown Towing and Recovery) had undercarriage and possible frame damage ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson). III. Special Presentations. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tennessee Man Charged With Producing Fake Photo Of Desecration Of Grave Of Deceased Dickson County Officer

Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside investigators from the Dickson Police Department, have arrested and charged a Lyles, Tn., man accused of manufacturing and disseminating a harassing photograph on social media. At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI Agents began investigating the origin of a photograph that ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Car Warming Up On Jefferson Street Winds Up Down The Road; Man Watches Cowboy Plow Through His Front Yard

Police responded to an address on Saluda Street regarding property damage. Officers observed that a Ram flatbed tow truck (Brown Towing and Recovery) had undercarriage and possible frame damage underneath the flatbed at the rear of the truck. Police observed a manhole cover that was raised several inches above the pavement surface. Police spoke with the driver who said he was traveling ... (click for more)

Opinion

Where Are Our Educational Priorities? - And Response (2)

If only our institutes of higher learning put as much emphasis, effort and financial investment into their academic departments as they do into their football “programs”. $9.3 million in annual salary for a football coach? Really? Are there anywhere professors who earn even a fractional smidgen of that amount? Where are our priorities? Is the “commitment to consistently winning ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols Are Resuscitated!

I am a big fan of magic tricks. Sometimes I’ll sit down with YouTube and watch a lot of dazzling stuff. My favorites include Darcy Oakes with the doves, or David Blaine spitting up live frogs from “the aquarium in my stomach.” Really intellectual stuff … I can watch it for hours … but the best magic is “real magic,” much like the University of Tennessee jerked from the top hat Thursday, ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State Athletics Implement Testing, Updated Fan Guidelines

A set testing schedule for COVID-19 and new attendance policies highlight the latest guidelines put in place for Cleveland State Community College Student Athletics. Next weekend, Cleveland State Community College is scheduled to officially launch Men’s and Women’s Basketball and Men’s Baseball. But when visiting Columbia State Community College rolls into town for baseball ... (click for more)

Samford Women Stay In First With Victory Over Mocs

Chattanooga’s Mocs played pretty good basketball for the first three quarters of Thursday night’s Southern Conference clash with league-leading Samford, but it was a dismal performance in the final 10 minutes that spelled the difference. The Bulldogs had a precarious 50-49 lead to start the final quarter, but the Mocs couldn’t hit the ocean from the end of a pier as they only ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors