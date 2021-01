Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, KENNETH ROGER

43RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 1000 (AUTO)

---

BAKER, CHARLES

5305 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RAPE

---

BENSON, THOMAS GARY

8202 GRAHAM RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ASSAULT

---

BLEDSOE, JENNIFER ELAINE

338 COUNTY ROAD CALHOUN, 37309

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

BROWN, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT

1000 MCBRIEN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BROWN, KAMYN ONEIL

8207 PINECREST DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---BULLOCH, CLARENCE DAVIS761 HIWASSEN AVENUE CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CAGLE, JOSHUA MATTHEW297 CRYSTAL LN SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37397Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 2500---CANNON, JOSEPH51 SUZANNE ROAD GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CHIDESTER, ZAKERY ROY315 SIGNAL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---COLLINS, BERNADINE CARLA1605 E MAIN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045037Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---DILL, BARRY LEEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374053840Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---DOZIER, RODARIUS M4120 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 374101620Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE VI---DROUILLARD, MICHAEL BRANDON5352 LAZARD ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---FORINGER, STACEY7803 HAPPY VALLEY ROAD TALLHASSEE, 37878Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULT---GARCIA, JAVIER3371 LITTLE JOHN CIR SE CLEVELAND, 373236114Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICEFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN---GEORGE, ANTHONY JERMAINE301 CROLL CT CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000DOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSS OF ECSTASY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANATINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---GRAVITT, BRITTNEY NICOLE54 TRACE LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUIPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HAMILTON, WILLIAM DAVID2101 BENNETT AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374044468Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---HOLT, JESSICA ELAINE8205 CARDINAL COVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JOHNSON, JOHNATHON WALTER812 CHESTNUT WOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 374214501Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---JONES, DAVID ISZACH2727 HAYWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374155940Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---KAGOMA, AGUSTIN1803 CARSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KINAMORE, DONTAE LADARRIUS3400 JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---LEDFORD, JENNIFER RENAE1843 S PRAIRIE CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFORGERYTHEFT UNDER $1,000---LOWMAN, ZACHARY JOHN727 E. 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY---MATHEWS, ARA ARLANDRES805 MAGNOLIA STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---PEARSON, TRACY H5121 HUNTER VILLAGE DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSBLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFICDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---PHILLIPS, DWAYNE L3566 ARLENA DR NW CLEVELAND, 373122827Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---PICHARDO, SHIRLEY111 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374113822Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---REESE, CHYNA SIMONE19 HARDIN ROAD CHICHAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ROBINSON, MARCHANT LEVAR2707 NORTH ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)---SANBORN, DANIEL JOHN1042 WILCOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (METH FOR RESALE)---SANDERFER, ASHLEY NICOLE2003 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, DESIREE2405 STUART STREET CHATTANOOGA, 38406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF SERVICES UNDER $1,000FAILURE TO APPEAR---TAYLOR, ASHLEY MONIQUE727 HARGRAVES AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---THURMAN, WILLIAM CLEVELAND675 HWY 150 JASPER, 37397Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---TRILLET, ANTHONY DAMON727 BELVOIR AVE HOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---URRUTIA-CONTRERAS, ELSA MARINA4067 MANOR ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE