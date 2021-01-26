 Tuesday, January 26, 2021 60.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


City Council Gets Update On Local Effort To Prevent Sanitary Sewage Overflows

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

Bill Payne and Jeff Rose on Tuesday gave the City Council an update on what Public Works has done to fix SSOs (Sanitary Sewage Overflow) and what is planned. They mostly spoke about projects that will happen within District 9.

“We wanted to address those areas today,” said Mr. Payne, the public works administrator. “There are a lot of pieces that happen within the consent decree, and the problems causing them are needing to create capacity within existing lines.”

Jeff Rose, director of city Wastewater, told the council that fixing SSOs often involves far more than just addressing the site that is overflowing. Because everything is “hydraulically connected,” several areas must be addressed to fix the problem.

Mr. Rose said that within District 9, there are about $154 million in projects going toward addressing chronic overflows. According to Mr. Rose and Mr. Payne, a SSO qualifies as chronic if it overflows at least five times a year. On each project, Mr. Rose went through slides showing the location, price, and time-frame of each project.

“The red lines are limited weather capacities,” Mr. Rose said about the Talley Road and Wilcox SSOs. “These lines were full a lot and a lot of water was running in, so we did some initial projects for $53 million which did some work inside some of the smaller lines.”

“Two projects are in design where we will be storing 40 million gallons of waste, and construction will begin in 2022 and be completed in 2024. When we complete those projects, now capacity is restored to the Wilcox and Talley SSOs, and that will no longer be a chronic SSO. In order to fix that one SSO, we have to do all of these other projects.”

Mr. Payne told the Council that this is phase 2 of the Consent Decree work. While these projects are important, other projects were deemed to be more pressing by either the EPA or the Department of Justice’s consent decree in phase 1.

 

“This one overflow was no longer chronic, but what we realized is that we still have overflows that are chronic,” Mr. Rose said about the South Kelley St. SSO. “We decided to do two projects worth $16 million that will be completed in Fall 2021. When we complete these projects, we think South Kelley St. will no longer be a SSO.”

 

After the presentation, Jerry Mitchell said at some point in the future, he would like to discuss giving churches breaks when it come to stormwater fees.

 

Some churches are asking if they going to have to bear this load, or can they get some kind of break,” Mitchell said. “This has been spoken about before and spoken about since the beginning of having stormwater fees.”


January 26, 2021

Hagerty, Blackburn Oppose Impeachment Trial

January 26, 2021

Car Lands On Its Top After 2-Vehicle Crash On South Broad Street On Tuesday Night

January 26, 2021

City Council Gets Update On Local Effort To Prevent Sanitary Sewage Overflows


Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty on Tuesday voted against proceeding in the Senate with an impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Senator Blackburn said, “Today ... (click for more)

A car landed on its top after a two-car crash on South Broad Street on Tuesday night. The other vehicle wound up running into a power pole at the corner of W. 33rd Street. The accident ... (click for more)

Bill Payne and Jeff Rose on Tuesday gave the City Council an update on what Public Works has done to fix SSOs (Sanitary Sewage Overflow) and what is planned. They mostly spoke about projects ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hagerty, Blackburn Oppose Impeachment Trial

Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty on Tuesday voted against proceeding in the Senate with an impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Senator Blackburn said, “Today I voted to support Senator Rand Paul‘s objection to holding a partisan, unconstitutional trial against a former President. It is time for our country to move forward, instead of looking ... (click for more)

Car Lands On Its Top After 2-Vehicle Crash On South Broad Street On Tuesday Night

A car landed on its top after a two-car crash on South Broad Street on Tuesday night. The other vehicle wound up running into a power pole at the corner of W. 33rd Street. The accident happened prior to 7 p.m. in front of Broad Street Fast Lube. (click for more)

Opinion

Smooth Operations Getting My COVID Vaccine

Thank you, Hamilton County Health Department. Yesterday I received my first shot of COVID vaccine at the Health Department’s River Park site. My appointment, which was scheduled online, went as smooth as anyone would want. Even with the handicap of rain everyone there was helpful and moved the cars along in a steady and orderly way. I arrived for my 9:30 appointment and ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: ‘I’m Henry Aaron’

It happened so long I couldn’t begin to guess the year. I can’t even remember why I was on a late morning flight from Miami to Atlanta. But I do remember Delta Air Lines had done something really nice for me when they made me a “Flying Colonel,” which would get you bumped up to First Class whenever they had an empty seat. It had perks that allowed you to take friends inside their ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Basketball Postpones Two Games Due To Positive Covid-19 Results

Due to a positive COVID-19 test in the team's Tier 1 personnel, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team is postponing games this week. This consists of student-athletes, coaches and essential support staff and affects upcoming games at ETSU (Wed.) and at Furman (Sat.). UTC is following CDC guidance as well as NCAA & SoCon protocols for contact tracing and a plan for ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Announces Date/Times For 2021 Open Tryouts

Think you’ve got what it takes to play for Chattanooga FC? Show us! Chattanooga’s Football Club is continuing its long standing tradition of offering a shot at the first team for anyone in the community who can compete with open tryouts on Sunday, February 21st, 2021 “I’m excited that Chattanooga FC has decided to continue our tradition of open tryouts” said Peter Fuller, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors