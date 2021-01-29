Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 136 New Cases

Hamilton County reported 136 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 37,816.
January 29, 2021
Hamilton County reported 136 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 37,816.
There were no more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Thursday, ... (click for more)
The Libertarian Party of Hamilton County, by unanimous vote, officially endorsed Rachael Torrence for Chattanooga City Council District 3.
Ms. Torrence is bringing a new voice to District 3 by running on a platform of individual liberty for all. Understanding that peaceful individuals should never be forced to do anything and can make their own choices, Ms. Torrence says, “We ... (click for more)
Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:
I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.
II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell).
III. Special Presentation.
IV. Minute Approval.
Black History Month Proclamation
By Councilman Russell Gilbert
Order of Business for City Council
V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)
VI. Ordinances ... (click for more)
Mayor Andy Berke leaves behind our Scenic City a lot better than when he found it. I do not know what more we could ask for in our mayor. Mayor Berke leaves some mighty big shoes (or high heels) to fill.
Through Andy’s humble and diligent leadership, Nooga Strong is Nooga Stronger.
C. Mark Warren
Ooltewah (click for more)
Brian Williams, a trauma surgeon, has just written an op-ed on the website MedPageToday.com entitled “Racism, Gun Violence, and Healthcare Activism.” Brother, I’m all over this one because the rampant shootings that are skyrocketing across America drive me crazy. I’ve read about the reasons, from “generational poverty,” the effects of educational failures in our inner city, the ... (click for more)
Wednesday was referred to by some as Heupel hump day.
Rather than a hump, Tennessee’s new football coach, Josh Heupel, faces a mountain-sized challenge in taking over a program that’s leaking players and being investigated both in house and by the NCAA for alleged recruiting violations. Here’s some more background and thoughts from his introduction:
Strategy: After three ... (click for more)
Earlier this week, I wrote that Vol fans need to shut up. That was the day before Tennessee hired Josh Heupel as its new head football coach. After all, the Vols' "Legions of the Miserable" had been clamoring for Lane Kiffen or Hugh Freeze, or even former Titans' coach Jeff Fisher to be the next coach hired to replace the fired Jeremy Pruitt. The hiring of Heupel by new athletic ... (click for more)