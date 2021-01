Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, TYLER ODELL

144 SEWARD WAY DALTON, 30720

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

ADKINS, ROBERT E

7304 STARLING RD HIXSON, 37304

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FEL

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (LEAVING SCENCE OF ACCIDENT

---

BEDNARCIK, RICHARD KEITH

115 CHARLES HENRY CIRCLE LAFAYETTE, 30728

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

HARASSMENT

AGGRAVATED STALKING

AGGRAVATED STALKING

HARASSMENT

---

BELL, PATRICK

3106 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BRADLEY, KATHY LEEANN

1200 EASTWOOD DR SWEETWATER, 37874

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRAGG, THOMAS MICHAEL

1732A S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF SCHEDULE II

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

MISUSE OF REGISTRATION

---

BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE

5209 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---BROWN, HALEY ANN32 STANCIL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF SCH II FOR DISTRIBUTION---CARTER, ERIYUAN M625 W 14TH STREET COURT CHATTANOOGA, 374023902Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT---CURTIN, THOMAS IAN990 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH---CURTIS, SHAWN KATO1003 EAST 32ND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDOMESTIC ASSAULT---DOZIER, DAVID JAVON217 NORTH HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (WALKER COUNTY, GA)---ENNIS, BRANDON D200 BARBARA LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---ERICKSON, JOHN THURMAN1710 S GREENWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEEVADING ARREST---FLANIGAN, MAURICE TYRONE410 ROBERTS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042100Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(ROBBERY)---FRAZIER, JAQUONE CHARLES507 OVER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374111443Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASPEEDINGFAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN---GARNETT, ANTONIO2505 CROSS HILL CT LOUISVILLE, 40206Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---GOINES, SAMUEL JAMES1915 WALKER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041441Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---GRUNDY, JUBAL YAHKUT2804 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HENRY, WALTER L3499 COMPTON STREET LUPTON CITY, 37351Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency:POSS. OF METH FOR RESALEPOSS. OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JENKINS, JIMMY TERRELL2108 CLEVELAND AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaATTEMPTED CRIMINAL HOMICIDEAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO COVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---JONES, KENNETH BERNARD3814 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000CRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL SIMULATIONFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)---KELLIS, ROBERT DAVIDHOMELESS EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)REGISTRATION, EXPIREDREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE FOR DUI---LEIDNER, CHARLES WILLIAMHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL TRESPASSING---MCCLENDON, TIMOTHY NATHANIEL3005 PEGGY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MINSHEW, DAVID LEE202 WHITINBURG ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MOSIER, RONNIE DEAN3503 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374072131Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN WALKER CO, GA)---NAPIER, DOUGLAS AARONHOMELESS ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALIGHT LAW VIOLATION---REEL, JAMES EDWARD4616 SUNFLOWER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---RICE, RONALD GLENN3745 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 36412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1,000)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---ROBINSON, JERMAINE2120 CHESTNUT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPAROLE VIOLATOR---RUTLEDGE, ALVIN THOMAS1256 LADD SPRINGS CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SAHBAZ, ANEL5406 ALTHEA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SCATES, MICHAEL WADE1068 BOYD TRAIL SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, MISUSE OF EVIDENCES---SERRATO, RAFAEL HERNANDEZ2115 STUP AT CHATTANOOGA, 374213620Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY---SKILES, GARY WAYNE3605 6TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL HOMICIDEPOSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO---SMITH, KIMBERLY TENNILLE1400 IVY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARREST---STESKAL, JOHN ROBERT DIER727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SWAFFORD, RONALD ROBERT935 LINDSAY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---TANNER, LARRY ALLEN1401 LILLARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---THORNBURGH, ROBERT E12349 N HWY 27 CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IVPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION---TIPTON, TERRY PAUL7714 ODYSSEY LANE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---TORRES, ELVIS O175 LEE ST TRENTON, 307524324Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEAGGRAVATED VEHICULAR ASSAULT---WELCH, AARON MATTHEW1421 CLOVERDALE CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WILKEY, RONALD BERNARD8307 TRAYLOR LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROL SUBS---WILLIAMS, BILLY JOSEPH621 MEMORIAL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankAGGRAVATED ASSAULT