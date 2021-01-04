Conservation Group Says It Favors New Development Plan By Pratt Home Builders At The Quarry

 Monday, January 4, 2021 56.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Officials of the North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy said they support a revised plan by Pratt Home Builders for a Planned Unit Development at the Quarry property at Mountain Creek.

An initial plan to develop the golf course property was strongly opposed by neighbors and was turned down by the City Council.

The case later went into ligitation.

The NCCC said the Pratt group is coming soon with a new proposal to the Planning Commission and City Council that it says will leave more open space next to a new 200-acre park planned along the slopes of Walden's Ridge.

The NCCC said, "This land is zoned for R-1 development and Pratt Home Builders has full rights to develop the property. But over the years, the Walden’s Ridge Park partners have worked closely with Pratt on a revised, thoughtful development plan for the area that we believe will benefit the park and community.

"Through careful negotiations, Pratt Home builders has proposed an adjustment to current plans, which will save 40 percent of this adjacent property for open space. The plan calls for six acres to be donated to the park, which will add additional open space and better access for residents in the area.

"It will also safeguard both Reads and Mountain Creeks, as well as preserve the most notable old Post Oak tree on the property. Their vision is for there to be a space for neighbors to enjoy picnics, dog walks, and more. It also creates a corridor along streams for a future greenway trail connection.

"The Walden’s Ridge Park partners believe this proposal is a strong compromise to allow some development in the area while also creating additional acres for the public to enjoy."


Tennessee Has 3,953 New Cases, 143 More COVID Deaths

Georgia Has 7 New Coronavirus Deaths; 4,045 New Cases

Dalton Municipal Court Offices Closed Jan. 4-8


The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 612,250 on Monday with 3,953 new cases. There have been 143 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 7,168, state Health Department officials said. The state currently has 3,213 people hospitalized from the virus, 40 more than on Sunday. Testing numbers are above 5.673 million across the state. (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Monday there have been seven additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 9,900. There were 4,045 new cases, as that total reached 591,106 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 42,595, up 112 from Sunday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 3,380 cases, up 24; 37 deaths; ... (click for more)

Letter To Incoming Rep.-Elect Mike Cameron

To Rep-Elect Mike Cameron, As you begin your honorable service to the people of District 1, I offer my thoughts and encouragement. Of the three branches, it is my observation that the legislature resembles the judicial’s court. As a legislator you are a prosecutor of wrongs and a defender of rights. A juror, expressing your conviction to your fellow members’ pleas of legislation. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Vaccination Blues

Hamilton County has a lot of company both in the state and around the country in bungling distribution of the coronavirus vaccine. In Tullahoma long lines stood outside for hours vying for just 100 doses and there were glitches in almost all of the state’s 95 counties as the huge demand easily outweighed availability of the Pfizer vaccine. And if you can believe it, a retired librarian ... (click for more)

espnW Selects Kentucky's Howard, Elzy As Week's Honorees

As part of its weekly superlatives, espnW has named University of Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy its national coach of the week and junior guard Rhyne Howard its national player of the week. espnW writer Mechelle Voepel selected the honors and the full article can be found here . Howard is a former standout player for Bradley Central High School. It ... (click for more)

Mocs' Eboni Williams Earns back-To-Back SoCon Player Of The Week Honors

Chattanooga women’s basketball junior forward Eboni Williams earned her second straight nod from College Sports Madness as its Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Williams posted a double-double to lead Chattanooga to a 77-64 non-conference win over North Alabama to give UTC its 28 th winning record against non-conference opponents. She had a game-highs ... (click for more)


