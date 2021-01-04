Conservation Group Says It Favors New Development Plan By Pratt Home Builders At The Quarry

Officials of the North Chickamauga Creek Conservancy said they support a revised plan by Pratt Home Builders for a Planned Unit Development at the Quarry property at Mountain Creek.

An initial plan to develop the golf course property was strongly opposed by neighbors and was turned down by the City Council.

The case later went into ligitation.

The NCCC said the Pratt group is coming soon with a new proposal to the Planning Commission and City Council that it says will leave more open space next to a new 200-acre park planned along the slopes of Walden's Ridge.

The NCCC said, "This land is zoned for R-1 development and Pratt Home Builders has full rights to develop the property. But over the years, the Walden’s Ridge Park partners have worked closely with Pratt on a revised, thoughtful development plan for the area that we believe will benefit the park and community.

"Through careful negotiations, Pratt Home builders has proposed an adjustment to current plans, which will save 40 percent of this adjacent property for open space. The plan calls for six acres to be donated to the park, which will add additional open space and better access for residents in the area.

"It will also safeguard both Reads and Mountain Creeks, as well as preserve the most notable old Post Oak tree on the property. Their vision is for there to be a space for neighbors to enjoy picnics, dog walks, and more. It also creates a corridor along streams for a future greenway trail connection.

"The Walden’s Ridge Park partners believe this proposal is a strong compromise to allow some development in the area while also creating additional acres for the public to enjoy."