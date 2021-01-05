Motorists Donate More Than $34k To Organ Donor Awareness Foundation's Donate A Dollar Program

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles announced Hamilton County motorists donated $34,045.25 to the Tennessee County Clerks Organ Donor Awareness Foundation in 2020. Statewide almost $319,000 in donations were received in Clerk offices last year. Mr. Knowles is one of the founding board members of the Foundation that was established in 1996 by County Clerks.



Mr. Knowles said, “The Donate a Dollar program sponsored by the Clerk offices has been critical to the development of the Donate Life Tennessee online registry, the creation and distribution of educational materials, school based programs and recognition programs for organ and tissue donors. The board, comprised of physicians, donor service professionals and county clerk representatives, is conscientious in administering the donated funds.



“Over the years, our office consistently ranks in the top three Tennessee counties in receiving dollar donations from motorists titling or registering a vehicle. I appreciate the generosity of our local citizens for their continued interest in helping spread the word of organ and tissue needs.



"Hamilton County citizens can join with other Tennesseans and register to be an organ donor. It can be done by simply checking 'yes' when applying for or renewing a driver’s license, or by going online at www.donatelifetn.org.”