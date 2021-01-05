 Tuesday, January 5, 2021 50.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Motorists Donate More Than $34k To Organ Donor Awareness Foundation's Donate A Dollar Program

Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles announced Hamilton County motorists donated $34,045.25  to the Tennessee County Clerks Organ Donor Awareness Foundation in 2020. Statewide almost $319,000 in donations were received in Clerk offices last year. Mr. Knowles is one of the founding board members of the Foundation that was established in 1996 by County Clerks.

Mr. Knowles said, “The Donate a Dollar program sponsored by the Clerk offices has been critical to the development of the Donate Life Tennessee online registry, the creation and distribution of educational materials, school based programs and recognition programs for organ and tissue donors. The board, comprised of physicians, donor service professionals and county clerk representatives, is conscientious in administering the donated funds.

“Over the years, our office consistently ranks in the top three Tennessee counties in receiving dollar donations from motorists titling or registering a vehicle. I appreciate the generosity of our local citizens for their continued interest in helping spread the word of organ and tissue needs.  

"Hamilton County citizens can join with other Tennesseans and register to be an organ donor. It can be done by simply checking 'yes' when applying for or renewing a driver’s license, or by going online at www.donatelifetn.org.”


January 5, 2021

Bobby L. Christine Named Acting U.S. Attorney For Northern District Of Georgia

January 5, 2021

Temporary Hold On All On-Site Visitations At Bradley County Jail Extended

January 5, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Bobby L. Christine has been named Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney Christine is currently the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, and ... (click for more)

The temporary hold on all in-site visitation at the Bradley County Jail that was instituted on Dec. 11 of 2020 has been extended. "After careful evaluation of the current status of COVID-19 ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Bobby L. Christine Named Acting U.S. Attorney For Northern District Of Georgia

Bobby L. Christine has been named Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney Christine is currently the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, and will remain in that position while assuming the additional role in the Northern District. (click for more)

Temporary Hold On All On-Site Visitations At Bradley County Jail Extended

The temporary hold on all in-site visitation at the Bradley County Jail that was instituted on Dec. 11 of 2020 has been extended. "After careful evaluation of the current status of COVID-19 numbers in our area, Sheriff Lawson and the Bradley County Jail’s administration have extended the temporary hold on all on-site visitations originally set on Dec. 11 of 2020. This extension ... (click for more)

Opinion

Letter To Incoming Rep.-Elect Mike Cameron

To Rep-Elect Mike Cameron, As you begin your honorable service to the people of District 1, I offer my thoughts and encouragement. Of the three branches, it is my observation that the legislature resembles the judicial’s court. As a legislator you are a prosecutor of wrongs and a defender of rights. A juror, expressing your conviction to your fellow members’ pleas of legislation. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols Are Stagnant

In the last 50-plus years I cannot remember a silence quite like the fog that seems to have settled over the Tennessee football program. I must admit that I am more than a casual observer since I adore Southeastern Conference comings-and-goings, and my gut-hunch is that all is not well with the Vol Nation. I believe it is very probable that embattled football coach Jeremy Pruitt ... (click for more)

Sports

espnW Selects Kentucky's Howard, Elzy As Week's Honorees

As part of its weekly superlatives, espnW has named University of Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy its national coach of the week and junior guard Rhyne Howard its national player of the week. espnW writer Mechelle Voepel selected the honors and the full article can be found here . Howard is a former standout player for Bradley Central High School. It ... (click for more)

Mocs' Eboni Williams Earns back-To-Back SoCon Player Of The Week Honors

Chattanooga women’s basketball junior forward Eboni Williams earned her second straight nod from College Sports Madness as its Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Williams posted a double-double to lead Chattanooga to a 77-64 non-conference win over North Alabama to give UTC its 28 th winning record against non-conference opponents. She had a game-highs ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors