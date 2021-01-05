Police Arrest Alexander O'Kelly After Car Chase And Suspect Crashes Stolen Vehicle

On Saturday, police were patrolling around Patten Chapel Road when they noticed a red Buick with a Georgia temp tag on it. When police went over to it, they could not find a VIN on the vehicle. Because of the heavily-tinted windows, police said they could not initially see if there were people inside the Buick.

Police said they noticed a man later identified as Alexander O’Kelly, 29, and woman (Brittney Rutledge) in the front of the car. Police asked the man to roll down the window, and they said O’Kelly put his hand up to the window so they couldn’t see inside. When police tried to open the door, they said he locked the door, and then O’Kelly started the vehicle.

Police said their patrol vehicle was parked next to O’Kelly’s Buick, and said they stepped back and pulled out their pistol and told O’Kelly to turn off the vehicle. O’Kelly did not turn off the vehicle, and instead began to drive away.

Police said O’Kelly got onto I-24 westbound toward Georgia, and police began a pursuit. O’Kelly’s vehicle was swerving in and out of traffic, and then they saw him crash into a rock wall on Wildwood, exit 169. Police said they saw Ms. Rutledge getting out of the driver’s side, and O’Kelly running up the exit ramp.

Police said they chased him, and caught the suspect when he tripped and fell. When police got back to the patrol vehicle, they could not locate Ms. Rutledge. When Dade County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they took custody of O’Kelly. He went to Erlanger to be treated for injuries and was arrested there. After being evaluated he was taken to the Hamilton County jail.

When there, police saw that all 28 of his $20 bills were counterfeit bills. The vehicle was also confirmed to be stolen, said police.

O’Kelly is facing reckless endangerment, evading arrest, theft of property, and criminal simulation charges.





