Police Arrest Alexander O'Kelly After Car Chase And Suspect Crashes Stolen Vehicle

Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Alexander O’Kelly
Alexander O’Kelly

On Saturday, police were patrolling around Patten Chapel Road when they noticed a red Buick with a Georgia temp tag on it. When police went over to it, they could not find a VIN on the vehicle. Because of the heavily-tinted windows, police said they could not initially see if there were people inside the Buick.

Police said they noticed a man later identified as Alexander O’Kelly, 29, and woman (Brittney Rutledge) in the front of the car. Police asked the man to roll down the window, and they said O’Kelly put his hand up to the window so they couldn’t see inside. When police tried to open the door, they said he locked the door, and then O’Kelly started the vehicle. 

Police said their patrol vehicle was parked next to O’Kelly’s Buick, and said they stepped back and pulled out their pistol and told O’Kelly to turn off the vehicle. O’Kelly did not turn off the vehicle, and instead began to drive away.

Police said O’Kelly got onto I-24 westbound toward Georgia, and police began a pursuit. O’Kelly’s vehicle was swerving in and out of traffic, and then they saw him crash into a rock wall on Wildwood, exit 169. Police said they saw Ms. Rutledge getting out of the driver’s side, and O’Kelly running up the exit ramp. 

Police said they chased him, and caught the suspect when he tripped and fell. When police got back to the patrol vehicle, they could not locate Ms. Rutledge. When Dade County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they took custody of O’Kelly. He went to Erlanger to be treated for injuries and was arrested there. After being evaluated he was taken to the Hamilton County jail. 

When there, police saw that all 28 of his $20 bills were counterfeit bills. The vehicle was also confirmed to be stolen, said police.

O’Kelly is facing reckless endangerment, evading arrest, theft of property, and criminal simulation charges. 



January 5, 2021

Vaccine Time Line

Thank goodness we have strong volunteers to control the crowds and administer the vaccine. These folks must be very durable and patient. At the rate of 2,000 vaccinations a week they will need to be at the current location for the next year or so in order to vaccinate the 364,000 residents of Hamilton County. But wait, it will take 182 vaccination days just to get through ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vols Are Stagnant

In the last 50-plus years I cannot remember a silence quite like the fog that seems to have settled over the Tennessee football program. I must admit that I am more than a casual observer since I adore Southeastern Conference comings-and-goings, and my gut-hunch is that all is not well with the Vol Nation. I believe it is very probable that embattled football coach Jeremy Pruitt ... (click for more)

espnW Selects Kentucky's Howard, Elzy As Week's Honorees

As part of its weekly superlatives, espnW has named University of Kentucky women’s basketball head coach Kyra Elzy its national coach of the week and junior guard Rhyne Howard its national player of the week. espnW writer Mechelle Voepel selected the honors and the full article can be found here . Howard is a former standout player for Bradley Central High School. It ... (click for more)

Mocs' Eboni Williams Earns back-To-Back SoCon Player Of The Week Honors

Chattanooga women’s basketball junior forward Eboni Williams earned her second straight nod from College Sports Madness as its Southern Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Williams posted a double-double to lead Chattanooga to a 77-64 non-conference win over North Alabama to give UTC its 28 th winning record against non-conference opponents. She had a game-highs ... (click for more)


