Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELL, KRISTINA RENEE

3308 EASTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154718

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

BONDS, DARRYL DEWAYNE

1308 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BOWMAN, DOMINIC MONTRELL

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

BOYD, VANDOLYN A

202 PINEHURST AVE RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

-----

CHASE, TRAVIS AUSTIN

254 DANIEL LN SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

COOKE, JONATHAN TYLER

1702 OLD YORK HWY N DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

-----

DILLARD, TONISKIA NICHOLE

550 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Humane Society

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

-----

DONAHUE, ANDREW KEITH

5702 JANA LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

EDWARDS, TALICA MARIE

2565 KINGSLEY CT CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

FERREL, BRANDON RICHARD

5282 LICKTON PK GOODVILLE, 37072

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

-----

FORD, QUACEY JAVON

908 BELLE VISTA CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

(DRIVE ON SUSPENDED LICENSE)

-----

HAGGARD, LAVOSIA ALEXANDRIA

3704 WEST AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY +5000

-----

HOLDEN, JAMES GREGORY

868 MT LIBERTY RD MCCAYSVILLE, 00000

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

HUBBARD, QUARDARIUS DEWAYNE

4300 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

JACKSON, TONY LAMAR

7824 BASSWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (UNDER 1000)

-----

JACKSON, VICTORIA LEE

841 SLYVIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000

-----

JUAREZ-PEREZ, LEUCADIO

1606 S BEACH ST #4 CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

UNLICENSED DRIVER

-----

LOVINGOOD, AMY LYNN

3730 PATTERSTONE DR JOHNS CREEK, 30022

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

-----

MANNASMITH, AMANDA SUE

8532 DECATUR ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

MANUFACTURE,DELIVERY, SALE OF METH

-----

MARSHALL, ARIEL LYNETTE

313 WATER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

MCLAIN, TAJAE E

1818 NEWTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

SPEEDING

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

-----

MITCHELL, WENDELL LAMONT

611 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023902

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

MULLIS, ANTHONY LEE

1248 BIRDHOUSE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1,000

-----

OLIVER, JOSHUA DAVID

7310 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 0104 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

OTT, CHRISTOPHER

508 WOODCROFT DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

-----

PARKER, AMIE BROOK

111 JAYNE MANOR CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

-----

PENN, TYREE

903 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OVER $1,000

-----

PONCE MARTINEZ, VASTI

1511 FRUITLAND DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

RODGERS, SPENCER LEE

1433 WILLIAMS ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

-----

ROLAX, LADARRIUS MEGALE

6 N WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

-----

ROUNDTREE, NANCY

4112 SWEET ST EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PETITION TO REVOKE: DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

RUSSELL, ANDREW BYRON

3058 REFLECTION LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

-----

SCOTT, CHARLES

5224 SLAY DR.

CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT-----SHAW, LINDSEY MARIEHOMELESS , 384622566Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION-----STOUDEMIRE, KENDALL LAMONTA5225 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION-----TATE, BILLY2015 RAWLLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE-----THOMAS, MARCUS T1414 MANA LANE APT A CHTTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE-----THOMPSON, MUKISA DEWANNA221225TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-----THURMAN, MAURICE LAMON936 FORTWOOD ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINETAMPERING WITH EVIDENCEAGGRAVATED CHILD ENDANGERMENT-----VAUGHN, LINDSAY BALLINGER7951 LONG DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA-----VINES, YVONNE MARSHELL727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 37403Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCT-----WALKER, KEYUNNA LAKISA3613 PHELPS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIO DRIVERS LICENSE LAW-----WARD, REBECCA LYNN6514 RINGGOLD ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)-----WEEMS, ELIZABETH INEZ1100 CHERRIAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR-----WILSON, MARTIN ONEAL911 N HICKORY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING-----ZHU, BEN Q1893 HOLLY OAK LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE