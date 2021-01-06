Shooting Reported Late Tuesday Night In Sale Creek, But No Victim Yet Found

The Sheriff's Office said a shooting occurred in Sale Creek late Tuesday night, but a victim had not yet been located.

Authorities said, "On Tuesday at 11:56 p.m,, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 13800 block of Mount Tabor Road, in Sale Creek.

"Upon arrival, the investigation revealed evidence that a shooting had taken place at a residence.

However, at this time, a victim has not come forward.

"Anyone having information about this incident is asked to call the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 423-622-0022."