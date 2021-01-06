Red Bank Could Be Opened Up To Backyard Chickens

The Red Bank Commission discussed backyard chickens during their Tuesday work session.

Mayor Hollie Berry said, “Our current ordinances allow livestock like chickens only on lots over two acres, but right now people are interested in keeping a handful of backyard chickens for eggs. And as you know, most lots in Red Bank are much less than two acres.”

City manager Tim Thornbury said he came up with a draft and has submitted it to the city attorney. He told the Commission he wanted to get the consensus of the board. Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton said she is on-board with the idea of allowing chickens in smaller yards.

“I did have a few people who told me they wanted chickens in their back or side yard, but because of the acreage restriction, they can’t do that. Like Mayor Berry said, it’s just really exclusive for a lot of our citizens.”

Vice Mayor Dalton said she was not sure what the acreage should be, but she liked the idea of changing the ordinances. She said that roosters should not be allowed. Commissioner Pete Phillips said he also supported the idea, but also noted that restrictions and regulations are necessary.

“I don’t know if you’ve been around a chicken coop in July because it gets a little pungent,” Commissioner Phillips said. “I don’t want someone coming in thinking they can put up a chicken farm.”

Commissioner Ruth Jeno asked if anyone had done research on the kinds of diseases that are associated with chickens. Vice Mayor Dalton said she has done some research, and that there are ordinances that require veterinarians to check out the chickens. She said that is something Red Bank could include in a new ordinance.

Commissioner Juno wanted to know who would regulate this, and City Manager Thornbury said code enforcement would do that. Commissioner Jeno said she knew someone who developed a disease coming from a chicken.

“I’m okay with chickens, don’t get me wrong,” Commissioner Jeno said. “But I think it really needs to be limited to at least one acre. I don’t think we need to put them in neighborhoods or subdivisions.”

Mayor Berry said that would still be exclusionary, as most lots are less than an acre. Commissioner Juno said the amount could be dropped to three-quarters of an acre. She said for houses built on a quarter of an acre, there wouldn’t be enough space in her opinion.

“Think of other people beside yourself,” Commissioner Jeno said. “You have to think of the big picture, not just five or 10 people in Red Bank who want chickens.”

“And we should also think of all the good it can do, since America is a place of independence and self-reliance,” Mayor Berry said. “Some people want to take matters into their own hands and be more sustainable and to take care of their families.”

Mayor Berry said there will also be a limit on the number of chickens at four, and the chickens cannot be used for commercial purposes. She said it will be a $35 permit and the coop needs to be inspected before they are allowed.

Vice Mayor Dalton advised allowing a certain number of chickens per quarter acre of land, an idea both Commissioner Jeno and Mayor Berry both agreed upon.