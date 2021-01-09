Man With Dementia Missing On Signal Mountain

The family of Bob Cantey said he has gone missing from his home on Signal Mountain.

Mr. Cantey, who has dementia, left his home at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Saturday in a 2008 White Kia Sorento.

His granddaughter said, "If you see him please call the police who are aware he’s missing. He’s got dementia and will likely be confused.

"He left without a coat wearing a checked shirt and black pants. He might be carrying a red and black Georgia Bulldogs blanket."

A family number to call is 423-834-3966.