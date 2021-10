Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, RAYMOND CLARK

2193 EAST POINT LINE CHATTANOOGA, 37311

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BARTRUM, COLTON PRINCETON

10449 LOVELL RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BELL, GREGORY LEBRON

710 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BILLINGSLEY, MICHAEL RODDERICK

2300 WILSON STREET 2H CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN, KELSEY

3008 WILCOX BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

---

BUCKNER, AMUS

1154 PLEASANT GROVE RD ESTILL SPRINGS, 37330

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BURNETTE, KEVIN RAY

3315 BONNEVILLE CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ROBBERY

---

BURROW, DUSTIN ALEXANDER

9007 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

BURTON, JAWANN MAKELL

5007 BEULAH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374091816

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CALLAHAN, JEFFERY SCOTT

3049 NEW YORK AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062133

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CASBON, TAYLOR M

6237 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

CURTIS, LONNIE JAMES

3499 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 373510430

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DAVIS, ZACHARY TANNER

538 8TH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DERRICK, EDWIN LEBRONE

741 EAST WINDSOR DR CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

DOMINGO, KAYLA MICHELLE

242 KILE LAKE ROAD SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH

---

EATON, TEDRA LYNN

4747 PINE VIEW LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

FRIZZELL, MAKAYLA RANA

9847 SR HWY 68 TEN MILE, 37880

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD

---

GIPSON, VINCENT

3303 KATHLEEN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GOODWIN, TRACY LARENZO

1507 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063318

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

GRAVITT, ELIJAH JAMES

61 GRAVITT DRIVE RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GRIFFIN, SHAWN

12109 BETTIS RD GEORGETOWN, 373364050

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

HARRIS, JOHN ELLIS

4111 BILL JONES RD APISON, 373029751

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (ON POLICE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

---

HARRIS, KENNETH LEBRON

1235 POPLAR STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HARRIS, TERI MICHELLE

6816 GAYDA LN CHATTANOOGA, 374215677

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HAYES, LEROY ALLEN

9505 PEARSON RD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

---

HENDRICKSON, EDWARD RONALD

8783 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSS OF SCH II

---

HENRY, WALTER L

3499 CROMPTON ST LUPTON CITY, 373510430

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

HOLCOMB, WILLIAM ROBERT

423 HICKORY CIR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---HOLLOWAY, MATTHEW DOUGLAS7914 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---JOHNSON, ALEXIS BRIOUNA2018 ROBBINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthoritySIMPLE POSSESSIONCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---JOHNSON, DEVIN23 HOMEPLACE RD LOT 3 ROSSVILLE, 307411745Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCELIGHT LAW VIOLATION---JOHNSON, JOHN TALLEY800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, SHANNA JOAN351 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II---KENNEDY, SOMER FAITH1511 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCHILD NEGLECTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHEFT OF PROPERTY---KING, JOHN ISAAC500 W MARTIN LUTHER KING BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTASSAULT---LOMENICK, DAVID KENNETH6616 CLARK RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY7620 CECELIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163215Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MCCLOUD, OLIVIA G309 SEWARD RD BRENTWOOD, 370275116Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MCCLURE, CHARLES R10809 CALLIE MARIE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR---MCNABB, PAMELA DARLENE2206 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF A VULNERABLE ADULTFINANCIAL EXPLOITATION OF A VULNERABLE ADULT---MENDEZ, AMILCAR2005 E 33RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRINKING UNDER AGE/SELL ALCOHOL TO MINORDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVER "STOP" OR "TURN" SIGNAL VIOLATIONDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MINSHEW, CAMERON JEREL4803 GENERAL THOMAS BLVD APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MOORE, CHARLES IZ4607 WOODMORE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MOORE, WENDELL BRIAN523 S LOVELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency:ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCT---PEREZ-RAYMUNDO, MIGUELUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 33030Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---RICKMAN, KASSIE MARIE2542 GARDEN RD PAIRLANE, 77581Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---ROGERS, JESSICA HOPE153 WILD GINGER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374151522Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---SANCHEZ-AGUILAR, KAREN700 MANSION CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONLEAVING SCENE ACCIDENTFAILURE TO REPORT ACCIDENT---SLATER, FELINA LOUISE5910 S LEE HWY MC DONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, ANTHONY DAVID2103 WREN ROAD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONFALSE IMPRISONMENT---STOOPS, JACOB RAY1620 SPRINGPLACE RD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TAYLOR, KEVIN GEORGE15 APACHE TRAIL CROSSVILLE, 38572Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---WHITENER, NICOLE LYNN7886 MEMORIAL DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT501 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112909Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---WILLIAMS, JONATHAN DANIEL1601 PRIGMORE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WILLIAMS, THOMAS LEE6213 WALDEN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALSVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON---WINDMON, ADARION D1301 BAILEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---YATES, CHRISTOPHER LYNN293 E COOK STREET SPENCER, 37316Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEEVADING ARRESTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTIMPROPER PASSINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE