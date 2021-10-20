County Mayor Jim Coppinger Will Not Seek Re-Election

County Mayor Jim Coppinger announced on Wednesday morning that he will not seek re-election, saying he needs to spend more time with his family.

He made the announcement at a press conference at the County Courthouse.

He had served as county mayor since January 2011 and was re-elected twice.

Among those mentioned as potential candidates include County Commissioners Sabrena Smedley and Greg Martin.

County Mayor Coppinger said during his last nine and a half months he will deal with a number of issues including the closing of the purchase of McDonald Farm in Sale Creek, the opening of the new construction academy and shoring up finances at Erlanger Hospital.

The Hixson native and graduate of Hixson High School is the former Chattanooga fire chief and served as the County Commission member from District 3 when he was chosen county mayor.

The county mayor said, "It would be selfish on my part to continue. I've got a family and people who want to spend time with me."

He said he announced early in order to give candidates time to organize their campaign and fundraise. “I think it’s important the public knows that, particularly people who are interested in running for county mayor. I’ve had several people run by the office and say ‘if you’re not going to run for office, I’m interested in throwing my name in the hat.’”

County Mayor Coppinger said he "vacillated back and forth. I love this job. I love the way this county is going. A month ago, my intention was to run. But I sat down and talked with my family."

He said, “I’m a pretty decisive guy and have been all my life. I’ve spent some time with some really important people in this county asking me to reconsider, and I’d go home and pray about it and think that maybe I’ll do it again.”

“I love campaigning and I love people, so I’d vacillate back and forth, but then the reality of it would be different,” County Mayor Coppinger continued. “Everyone in my office is sick and tired and have been tormented by whether or not I’m going to run again.”

“What makes Hamilton County (government) shine are the administrators and directors and people who work here,” he said. “If you look at the constitutional offices and how strong the leadership is in those positions, that’s what makes Hamilton County go.”



He thanked the citizens of Hamilton County, who first elected him to the County Commission in 2006.

While County Mayor Coppinger said there are still many things the county could do to improve and move forward, he also said the county is in a better situation than the one it was in when he became county mayor a decade ago.

“I don’t think the county could be left in much better shape than we are right now,” County Mayor Coppinger said. “We have the lowest millage rate that we’ve had in 60 years, and there’s really good things going on.”



He said “we’re going to keep the energy going” until he leaves office in nine months.

“There’s plenty to work on for the next nine months,” Coppinger said. “I want to thank every Commissioner I’ve had the opportunity to work with over the last decade. Haven’t always agreed with one another, and that’s what government is all about. Compromise is something lost in this country right now.”

He touted the improvement in the county school system and quality of life during his announcement. He said, “We’ve invested a great deal of money into public schools and capital projects” and said 20,000 jobs have been created. He gave credit to working together with other people and companies.

County Mayor Coppinger did not divulge who is planning on running for mayor, but joked that the only person he could say is not running is himself.

“I think what makes the system work is getting good candidates and choices to run,” County Mayor Coppinger said. “I always tell people who want to run, you better not spend time talking (negatively) about your opponent, you better be talking about what you are going to do. That’s the only piece of advice I give people.”