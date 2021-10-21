Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, STEVEN TYRONE

6177 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 58 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

BARNES, JEREMY STEVEN

601 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121346

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

BRIDGES, MONTEZ ANTONIO

832 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

OTHER (FEDERAL)

---

BUCKNER, CURTIS GRADY LEON

1356 TONYA LN SOUTH CREEK,

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

---

DAVIS, TERRY LAMOUNT

1239 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063263

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

DYKES, JOHN SAMUEL

502 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT UNDER 1000

---

FARRIS, KIMBERLY LYNN

10712 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

FORD, JOSEPH HENRY

5000 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

GRIFFIN, JOSHUA D

RIVERDALE, 30274

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

SPEEDING

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE---HERNANDEZ, ADRIAN8945 DANWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER4005 WOODMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---JONES, MARCELLUS DEMONT4809 WINDING LN APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG---LOWE, KACY K5212 SUNBEAM AVE. APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MCGEE, SEAN1131 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGEUNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---OPITZ, BRUNO GUILHEM159 S MISSION RIDGE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PATTERSON, SARAH ELIZABETH1211 OSBURN RD APT B CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTFALSE REPORTS---PETERS, COREY DEMOND823 WOODMORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT---RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM1029 HARVEST KNOLL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---STEPHENS, KELLY LOUISE43 MOUNT OLIVE ROAD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9SCHEDULE IV)DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---STROUD, JASON BYRON739 STOCKS DAIRY RD LEESBURG, 31763Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SULLIVAN, DAVID ALAN837 SOUTH GERMANTOWN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SWEENEY, RALPH J8784 MILLERDLEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE---WATSON, JOHN DAVID5908 LAKE RESORT TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---YOUNG, JEREMY JAMAL906 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)