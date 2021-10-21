Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAILEY, STEVEN TYRONE
6177 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BARNES, JEREMY STEVEN
601 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121346
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRIDGES, MONTEZ ANTONIO
832 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
OTHER (FEDERAL)
---
BUCKNER, CURTIS GRADY LEON
1356 TONYA LN SOUTH CREEK,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DAVIS, TERRY LAMOUNT
1239 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063263
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DYKES, JOHN SAMUEL
502 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER 1000
---
FARRIS, KIMBERLY LYNN
10712 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
FORD, JOSEPH HENRY
5000 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRIFFIN, JOSHUA D
RIVERDALE, 30274
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
HERNANDEZ, ADRIAN
8945 DANWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER
4005 WOODMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, MARCELLUS DEMONT
4809 WINDING LN APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
---
LOWE, KACY K
5212 SUNBEAM AVE. APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCGEE, SEAN
1131 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)
SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
OPITZ, BRUNO GUILHEM
159 S MISSION RIDGE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTERSON, SARAH ELIZABETH
1211 OSBURN RD APT B CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE REPORTS
---
PETERS, COREY DEMOND
823 WOODMORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM
1029 HARVEST KNOLL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STEPHENS, KELLY LOUISE
43 MOUNT OLIVE ROAD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9SCHEDULE IV)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
STROUD, JASON BYRON
739 STOCKS DAIRY RD LEESBURG, 31763
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SULLIVAN, DAVID ALAN
837 SOUTH GERMANTOWN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SWEENEY, RALPH J
8784 MILLERDLEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
WATSON, JOHN DAVID
5908 LAKE RESORT TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
YOUNG, JEREMY JAMAL
906 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)