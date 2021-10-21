 Thursday, October 21, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, October 21, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAILEY, STEVEN TYRONE 
6177 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
BARNES, JEREMY STEVEN 
601 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121346 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
BRIDGES, MONTEZ ANTONIO 
832 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
OTHER (FEDERAL)
---
BUCKNER, CURTIS GRADY LEON 
1356 TONYA LN SOUTH CREEK, 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
DAVIS, TERRY LAMOUNT 
1239 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063263 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DYKES, JOHN SAMUEL 
502 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT UNDER 1000
---
FARRIS, KIMBERLY LYNN 
10712 DOLLY POND ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
FORD, JOSEPH HENRY 
5000 16TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
GRIFFIN, JOSHUA D 
RIVERDALE, 30274 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
SPEEDING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
---
HERNANDEZ, ADRIAN 
8945 DANWOOD DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2ND
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
JONES, CHRISTOPHER HUNTER 
4005 WOODMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
JONES, MARCELLUS DEMONT 
4809 WINDING LN APT E CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG
---
LOWE, KACY K 
5212 SUNBEAM AVE. APT.A CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
MCGEE, SEAN 
1131 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES IN SCHEDULE II (COCAINE)
SIMPLE POSSESSION OR CASUAL EXCHANGE
UNLAWFUL DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
OPITZ, BRUNO GUILHEM 
159 S MISSION RIDGE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PATTERSON, SARAH ELIZABETH 
1211 OSBURN RD APT B CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
FALSE REPORTS
---
PETERS, COREY DEMOND 
823 WOODMORE TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
RITZ, CHARLES WILLIAM 
1029 HARVEST KNOLL LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
STEPHENS, KELLY LOUISE 
43 MOUNT OLIVE ROAD LOOKOUT MTN, 30750 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE9SCHEDULE IV)
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
STROUD, JASON BYRON 
739 STOCKS DAIRY RD LEESBURG, 31763 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
SULLIVAN, DAVID ALAN 
837 SOUTH GERMANTOWN RD EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SWEENEY, RALPH J 
8784 MILLERDLEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISPENSING ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
---
WATSON, JOHN DAVID 
5908 LAKE RESORT TERRACE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
YOUNG, JEREMY JAMAL 
906 GILLESPIE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)


October 23, 2021

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries

October 21, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 20, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries: (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, STEVEN TYRONE 6177 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 58 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 BROADNAX, QUINTUS ANTONINE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 10/13/2021 1 BURNS, RENDER THEFT OF SERVICES ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Top City Of Chattanooga Salaries

Here are the top City of Chattanooga salaries: (click for more)

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, STEVEN TYRONE 6177 VANCE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 58 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT --- BARNES, JEREMY STEVEN 601 S SEMINOLE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374121346 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BRIDGES, MONTEZ ANTONIO ... (click for more)

Opinion

Back To UT's Good Old Days

Maybe it’s just me but was Saturday night’s trash throwing spectacle not just a thing of pure beauty? I mean, come on people, some water bottles, mustard, and one golf ball came raining down on an opponent in Neyland. That sounds like a normal game night to me. But then again I was at UT in the mid-late 1990’s. I bore witness to the 1998 rush of the field which produced two downed ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Return To The Good

The email from a pal in Atlanta read “Five Beautiful Stories” but, no, these are instead five beautiful Life Lessons. As I share them, I realize these were written in an earlier time, when a UT football fan wouldn’t dare hurl a hot dog – still in the bun – onto the field after a referee’s call that has gone the other way. I mourn for Lane Kiffin, a former Tennessee coach who returned ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Volleyball Travels To UNCG For SoCon Match

The Chattanooga Mocs’ indoor volleyball team begins its second half of the Southern Conference season on Thursday afternoon in Cullowhee, N.C. at Western Carolina. The Mocs will travel to UNCG on Friday evening to conclude its four-match road trip. MATCH CENTRAL UTC at WCU | Oct. 21 | 4 PM | LIVE STATS | ESPN+ UTC at UNCG | Oct. 22 | 6 PM | LIVE STATS | ESPN+ LAST ... (click for more)

Mocs Looking Forward To Samford On Saturday

From one rivalry to another, it’s Samford week in Chattanooga. The Chattanooga Mocs face one of their oldest friends Saturday afternoon at the Samford Bulldogs. Both teams enter the contest 3-3 overall and in the thick of the Southern Conference race. Five teams – UTC (2-1), ETSU (3-1), VMI (3-1), Mercer (3-1) & Furman (2-1) – have just one loss, while Samford (2-2) and ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors