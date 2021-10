Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BURTON, DANIEL LEE

8203 MIODDLE VALLEY ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

BYRD, TERRENCE DEJUAN

1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101255

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

---

CONNER, JEREMY KEITH

720 RILEY LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

COVINGTON, RICKY LAKINO

404 TUNNELL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

HEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

CRISP, TYLER MCKENLEY

151 MOORLAND DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37312

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

DAVIS, RICHARD ANDREW

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)---DUKE, ALIX DANYELLE6574 EAST BRAINERD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF CONT SUB)---FRANKLIN, CHARLES EDWARD2009 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064232Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HARRIS, CHRISTOPHER ANTIONE805 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HERNANDEZ, PRISCILLA603 DAVIS RD ALBERTVILLE, 35951Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE 2NDOPEN CONTAINER LAWIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---HICKS, BRIAN LEE727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---HODGES, MARCUS LEBRON1201 BOYNTON DRIVE APT 21 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---LACKEY, DOMINIQUE L438 BEAR CREEK LN KNOXVILLE, 379224359Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LAIN, BARBARA ALLYN1043 CROWE CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR---LAMBRETH, CHARLES B322 PERCH PASS CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESISTING ARREST)---LEAKE, JADEN MARQUES900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT E 68 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFUNDERAGE DRINKING---MCCORD, DUSTIN JAMES905 FOREST DALE LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED,SUSPENDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE---MCCORMICK, CHRISTOPHER B817 CLARK ROAD TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Norfork SouthernEVADING ARRESTDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---MCKINLEY WILSON, NICHOLAS CAIN72 CALLIE CIR TUNNEL HILL, 30755Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---MOLINA, JOSE L8188 THOROUGH BRED DR CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MOORER, FELICIA LASHAWE723 CAREATHERS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED---OSTERHOUDT, ALYSSA M1437 QUAIL RUN NASHVILLE, 372144280Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---PARSONS, KYLE T3770 PROSPECT CHURCH RD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS---PARTAIN, DAVID ALLEN1853 CLIFT ELDRIDGE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II DRUGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADISORDERLY CONDUCT---ROSS, TERRANCE ANTIONE1714 WILSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGG CRIMINAL TRESPASS)---WATSON, CHRISTOPHER W1520 W MOLLOY LN MURFREESBORO, 371293393Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---WHITMIRE, ADAM JEROME727 E 11 TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOODS, ALEXIS JENISE2304 UNION AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WORTHEN, KENNETH L2909 POPE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---YELL, KRISTINA ELLEN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)