Police Blotter: Questionable Wreck Leads To Disorder At Family Dollar; Man Breaks Beer Fridge Door At Speedway

Police were dispatched to Family Dollar, 2038 S Willow St., for a wreck turning to a disorder in the parking lot. Police spoke with the driver of a red Nissan Xterra, who said that the driver of the gold Chevrolet Cruze (no tag), claimed that he hit her car and wanted money for it. The man said he gave the woman $500 in order to appease her, and thought that everything was okay. It was at this time that she upped the amount, telling him she wanted more money. Instead of $500, she said she wanted $2,500 more from him.

After speaking with the man, police spoke with the woman, who claimed that while the man was backing up, he hit her bumper and pulled it off. The woman claimed that she asked him for money in order to fix the bumper and not call the police. She said he had $300 on him that she saw and when she asked for more money he said he needed to go to an ATM, that he didn't have that kind of cash on him. She then said that he gave her $500 instead of the $300 he originally had out. The woman said that was not enough money to fix her bumper, and that's why she called the police. Police then spoke with a person, who wished to remain anonymous due to fear of the police, who said that the man and the woman pulled up at the same time and that the gold Cruz was parked already and the bumper was already hanging off, and that when the man started to back up, the woman stopped him, saying that he hit her car. Police then spoke with another witness who said that she witnessed the passenger in the gold Cruz get out and start trying to pull the man out of his car and that the man was scared, and that's why he gave them that $500. This witness also stated that the man did not hit the woman's car. Police informed the woman that she had two options; that she could either give the man his money back and file a report, or keep the money and fix it herself. The woman asked police if they could have the man give her $200 more dollars and police said absolutely not - these were her options and she needed to make a choice. The woman decided to keep the $500, due to her not having insurance and the man not having insurance.

* * *

A woman called police asking for assistance looking for a lost apartment key. She said she lost her key when she was running, thinking she lost it in Coolidge Park when she stopped. Police were unable to locate the key. Police then gave her a ride back to her dorm.

* * *



A woman on Lee Avenue told police she had been having issues with her roommate over the volume at which she was playing her music. She informed police that she would be moving out of the apartment in 30 days. The roommate was not present at the time of police arrival, and the woman was unable to provide police with her information.

* * *

A man on Water Street told police he had just gotten home from being out and had gotten into a verbal disorder with his ex-girlfriend. When police spoke with the woman, she said that she and the man had been in an argument and she just wanted him to leave. While the man was gathering his things, there was a dispute over the location of money that had been in the woman's purse; however, the money was located. The man left the house and there was no longer a disorder.

* * *

A man on Youngstown Road told police he is having an ongoing issue with the ex-homeowner. He said he had told the man to gather the rest of his property from the residence. However, he said the man has been living in the garage area. Police spoke with the man at a local market store. He said he needed more time to get all of his belongings. He said he would also stop living out of the garage. The current owner said he would give the man more time.

* * *

An employee of Coin Laundry, 2411 Market St., told police a white female was refusing to leave the property. He said he wished to have the woman trespassed from the property. Police told the woman to leave the property and if she returned to the property, she would be arrested for criminal trespass. The woman left the property without incident.

* * *



An x-ray tech at AFC Urgent Care, 1521 Gunbarrel Road, told police that she arrived at the work around 7 a.m. and noticed the power was off to the building. She also noticed that a grate cover had been displaced in the parking lot. She walked outside and noticed that the power lever had been placed in the "off" position. She then walked to the rear deck of the business and observed the deck to be vandalized. A square hole had been cut in the deck. It is unknown what motive there was to cut a hole in the deck. No suspect information could be obtained. She was able to place the grate cover back in the proper position.

* * *

A man told police that while he was walking along the side of the soap box derby track, 6900 Bonny Oaks Dr., he observed a black leather purse. He said he opened the purse and found a small box containing a check, along with several pictures. Police collected the items and turned them over to Property.

* * *

The manager at WanderLinger Brewing Company, 1208 King St., told police that there was a group of people yelling racial slurs at another person in the bar. The manager told both people to leave and that he had called the police. All people involved went their separate ways without further incident, prior to police arrival.

* * *

Employees at the Speedway, 1330 E. 3rd St., told police a black male broke the beer fridge door. The store clerk said that the man walked over to the fridge door that had a "locked" sign on it and ripped the door open, causing the lock to break. The man left the scene prior to police arrival. The store clerk was unable to give police an estimate for the amount of damage caused to the door.