TBI Launches New Tennessee Sex Offender Registry

Wednesday, October 27, 2021

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an overhauled Tennessee Sex Offender Registry on Monday, rebuilt to modernize the look, feel, and operation of the public safety resource.

“In thinking about updates to the registry, we’ve worked to listen to feedback from the public and our law enforcement partners,” said Shelly Smitherman, TBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge. “We’ve also looked at surrounding states for ideas we think will make ours easier-to-use and more helpful to the public.”

After more than two years of planning and programming, the new Tennessee Sex Offender Registry features clearer navigation, more robust email notifications, a heightened focus on fugitive offenders, and gives the public valuable resources related to personal and digital safety.

While the TBI serves as the repository for sex offender data, local law enforcement agencies handle responsibilities related to updating offender profiles in accordance to state law. The overhaul of the public-facing registry follows updates, several years ago, to the software systems law enforcement agencies use to update offender data.

To fund the project, TBI secured grant funding totaling more than $180,000 from the Office of Sex Offender Sentencing, Monitoring, Apprehending, Registering, and Tracking, Office of Justice Programs, U.S. Department of Justice and contracted a private vendor, Steeple Technologies, to program a majority of the new registry. TBI also worked with the State of Tennessee’s Strategic Technology Solutions group to refresh the mapping portion of the site.

The new Tennessee Sex Offender Registry can be accessed on TBI’s website, www.tn.gov/tbi.


Pretending Is Dangerous - And Response

I’ve ‘seen some stuff’ in my time. I have followed politics for many years. I’m retired, I’m a realist and a Vietnam veteran, pretty much in that order. I’m not an alarmist or a conspiracy theorist. That said, I have never in my life been so concerned about the future of this Republic. Politics was once a legitimate contest of ideas, put forth by political figures who were sincere, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Auburn’s Newest Mess

Auburn’s football team is a 2-point favorite over Ole Miss this Saturday but the bigger question in Jordan-Hare Stadium this weekend will be how much longer Tigers coach Bryan Harsin will be the head coach. Oh, he’s had a heckuva season all right, ranked 18 th in the nation and 5-2 up until now, but when Auburn put a December 6 vaccine mandate on all of its employees, the high-priced ... (click for more)

UTC Hoops Voted Preseason Favorite

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team has been selected as the 2021-22 Southern Conference preseason favorite in both the coaches and media poll while graduate guard David Jean-Baptiste and sophomore guard Malachi Smith were selected to the all-conference preseason team, the league office announced at its media day gathering Tuesday afternoon. Chattanooga (77) picked up ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Advances In SoCon Tournament With PK Win Over Wofford

- One-hundred and 10 minutes wasn’t enough. The Mocs and Terriers battled to a 1-1 draw through two overtimes Tuesday night in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament at the UTC Sports Complex. It would all come down to penalty kicks to decide who would advance. “We do penalties at training throughout the week,” Mocs head coach Gavin McKinney said. “We jot down ... (click for more)


