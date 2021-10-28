 Thursday, October 28, 2021 56.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Thursday, October 28, 2021
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report.

October 28, 2021

Polk County Man Charged With Murdering His Neighbor

October 28, 2021

October 28, 2021

15-Year-Old Shot In Attempted Robbery Wednesday On Dodson Avenue; Shooter Also Arrested


A Polk County man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of his neighbor earlier this week. At the request of 10th District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI agents began ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

A juvenile was shot during an attempted robbery and the shooter was also arrested on charges Wednesday afternoon. Chattanooga Police responded to the 1500 block of Dodson Avenue on Wednesday ... (click for more)



Polk County Man Charged With Murdering His Neighbor

A Polk County man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of his neighbor earlier this week. At the request of 10th District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI agents began working alongside the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the death of a man shortly after deputies found his remains on Fingerboard Road. During the investigation, authorities developed ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

Questions On Walker County $45 Million Water Improvement Plan - And Response

Walker County government put out a press release on Tuesday announcing that Walker County Water and Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) had requested that the county use $5 million of its American Rescue Plan stimulus funds to invest in a $45 million improvement plan recently developed by WCWSA. Walker County was allocated a little more than $13 million from the American Recovery Plan Act ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Mandates Argument

I have taken the position that mandates of any kind that limit personal freedoms are awful. And I have watched with sorrow what has happened at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and is now happening at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. Good people are losing jobs all across America rather than surrender their personal beliefs. I also mourn the COVID vaccine has been divided ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Focusing On Getting Healthy During Off Week Before Kentucky; QB Harrison Bailey Transferring

Tennessee Head coach Josh Heupel's inspired Tennessee team is balancing getting healthy and fostering player development during its open week, and the coaching staff will turn its attention to an important recruiting weekend on the road. The Volunteers (4-4) went through a light practice on Tuesday, put on the pads for an indoor practice on Wednesday and will have another workout ... (click for more)

Mocs Ready For Homecoming With Furman

Another week, another pivotal game. The Chattanooga Mocs and Furman Paladins square off Saturday in a game impacting the top of the Southern Conference standings. There are four teams with one loss and another with two vying for this year’s SoCon crown. Both the Mocs and Paladins are 4-3 on the campaign overall. Chattanooga enters 3-1 in the league, tied with VMI one-half ... (click for more)


