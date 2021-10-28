 Thursday, October 28, 2021 56.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Doss Drops Effort To Win U.S. District 3 House Seat Due To Family Issues

Thursday, October 28, 2021

Nathaniel Doss III said he is ending his campaign for the U.S. District 3 Congressional seat.

He said, "For the past seven months, I have been actively campaigning for the Tennessee District 3 Congressional seat. The lack of leadership I witnessed from this office on Jan. 6 led to my decision to run. I felt our community was not being properly represented in D.C. and our issues were falling on deaf ears.

"My thoughts have not changed. This is still an issue but my family dynamics have changed. During my campaign, my family lost my Grandfather and since then I have seen my once vibrant grandmother deteriorate at a rapid pace. This in turn, has added unforeseen stress on my mother, who secretly has been battling her own health issues. Many have noticed I have had less of a presence on social media; few have known the true reason. My wife and I have gone monthly to Virginia and aided in my mother’s healthcare. My family and I are hopeful my mother will turn the corner and return back to her old self. I don’t believe it’s fair to have my attention split. Therefore, after much consideration with my wife and family, I am withdrawing my candidacy for the  Democratic nomination.

"Please do not be disappointed. The momentum we have built was not in vain. The will of the people have been heard and we will not be silenced again. I want to thank everyone who has volunteered and donated to my campaign. Your belief in me is what made this decision difficult.

"I am proud of the work my team, led by Sean Nix, was able to do. Alix Thornhill and Eric Reese were instrumental in building my campaign. I thank you all immensely.

"I thank my wife, Riki, for allowing me to do what was in my heart but reminding me of the man I am. She has not allowed the ugliness that is out there to darken my heart. I thank each of our 11 children for taking time out of their lives to be integral parts of this campaign. You all are the reason I fight so hard. I want to leave you a Chattanooga, a Hamilton County,  you can be proud of.

"I typically would not address rumors. I live by the motto if it isn’t directed it isn’t respected. Though I feel the need because some of you have supported me without me addressing them and you deserve to feel at peace with your decision. I have not ever fraudulently acquired any funds for any of our businesses. My family has had a real estate brokerage in Ohio for over 60 years. As a husband I am extremely protective of my wife and family. To hear vicious attacks about my wife and her pleading with me to let it go burnt me up. For those who question my wife’s lineage, please visit the newly revamped Bessie Smith Cultural Center. There is a plethora of information about my wife’s family and their importance to Chattanooga and especially the historic 9th Street.

"Riki and I are very interested in the redistricting process and thank our district's leadership, D5 Commissioner Geter and School Board Representative Jones; in explaining this monumentally important issue to our community. We want to encourage all of our neighbors, friends, and family to not casually look over this process and the possible impact redistricting will have on your community. Make your voice heard. The way your community looks, functions, and thrives may depend on you.

"Thank you again for receiving my family as lovingly as you have over this year. I am truly humbled by your confidence and support. This is not a goodbye, but rather, I will see you very soon."

 


