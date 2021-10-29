Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN
823 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
ANDRES BARTOLO, MAXIMO
3801 CUMMINGS HWY RM 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37419
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BARKSDALE, MICHAEL D
1015 N HICKORY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374063112
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.
OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374156712
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency:
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BRIDGES, LAWANDA MICHELLE
2700 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073321
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency:
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWNING, TONY EVERTT
4105 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CORLEY, ROGER MICHAEL
813 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
COSBY, BRANDY MICHELLE
813 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
CRAIG, WHITNEY GAIL
583 LAKESHORE CV FT OGLETHORPE, 307424208
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
CRUZ, MIGUEL CRUZ
304 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CURTIN, THOMAS IAN
990 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL
5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DACOREGIO, LEONARDO
7986 STILLWATER CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ AGGRAVAT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
DOTSON, BRITTNEY
1723 SANTA BARBRA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
EDWARDS, JAMES WESLEY
202 HARKER RD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EVANS, DANA J
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GANN, CHANDLER LEVI
281 MEADOWLARK DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
GLOVER, BERNARD N
2710 Curtis St Chattanooga, 374062436
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
---
HARDEN, STEVI YVONNE
15760 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37373
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE
4615 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARVELL, TIMOTHY MIKE
514 U.S. ROUTE 2 WILTON, 04294
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HAZLETT, MARSHALL W
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HENRY, TIMOTHY LEE
8620 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HICKS, JHAQUALINE
2467 15TH AVE. APT. 113 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HIGGINS, ANTHONY P
1175 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HILL, WILLIAM ANTHONY
1309 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023908
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HISLAR, ROSEANN TENACIA
110 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054608
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS
4118 13TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE
1710 STANFIEL ST Chattanooga, 374063561
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
DRIVING ON REVOKED
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN
2806 CANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HYMES, LETRAY Q
709 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112205
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JACKSON, LEAH GABRIELLE
6749 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JENSEN, DANNY LEE
W201 PEACHTREE ST TULLAHOMA, 37388
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE
PETITION TO REVOKE
---
JONES, KRISTI NACOLE
302 W RIDGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374156426
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LAYNE, JACQUELINE MIRANDA
125 EAST FRONTAGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374053356
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
MCCORMICK, GEORGE SAMUEL
8029 WOLFTEVER DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCHUGH, ANDREW JORDAN
6752 W ARMUCHEE RD SUMMERVILLE, 307472358
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MILES, KYLA ANN
39505 CARLTON COCOURT LOGANVILLE, 30052
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF XANAX
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
THEFT
---
MIRANDA, ENRIQUAE
CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
---
NEWSON, ABRAHAM GAMALIEL
2165 CAMDEN OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN
4956 BRIGHTON LN #19 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
PATTERSON, CHRISTOPHER A
428 CHURCH ST ATHENS, 37303
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PAYNE, GILBERT WILLIAM
1504 TRUMAN AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RICE, LUKETA
1311 ADONNA LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency:
HARASSMENT
---
ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RODRIGUEZ ALCANTOR, ROLARDO LUIS
180 BISCANE BLVD ROSSVILLE,
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROSENFELD, JESSE CHARLES
2241 MEEP PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37404
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY
1901 LAKEWOOD AVENUE LAKESITE, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TOMAS-ANTONIO, LINO JOSE
1205 PEACHTREE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
VAUGHN, GENESIS LATROY
3020 S RUTHERFORD BOULEVARD APT. C6 MURFREESBORO, 37130
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
VEAL, EDDIE COLTON
774 GRIFFIN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30754
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WALLING, MARK ALLEN
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WATKINS, JOSEPH CORNELUSE
2210 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WEBSTER, JEFFREY ANTONIO
630 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023901
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
OTHER HOLD FOR FEDERAL MARSHALS
---
WILLIAMS, EDWARD LEBRON
4615 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WRIGHT, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
223 ROSWELL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
WRIGHT, KEVIN NEAL
7410 SAWYER PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OTHER