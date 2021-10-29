 Thursday, October 28, 2021 56.0°F   fog/mist   Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, October 29, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN 
823 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
---
ANDRES BARTOLO, MAXIMO 
3801 CUMMINGS HWY RM 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BARKSDALE, MICHAEL D 
1015 N HICKORY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374063112 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL 
3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374156712 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
BRIDGES, LAWANDA MICHELLE 
2700 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073321 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: 
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BROWNING, TONY EVERTT 
4105 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
CORLEY, ROGER MICHAEL 
813 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
COSBY, BRANDY MICHELLE 
813 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
CRAIG, WHITNEY GAIL 
583 LAKESHORE CV FT OGLETHORPE, 307424208 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
CRUZ, MIGUEL CRUZ 
304 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
CURTIN, THOMAS IAN 
990 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL 
5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DACOREGIO, LEONARDO 
7986 STILLWATER CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE 
727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ AGGRAVAT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
DOTSON, BRITTNEY 
1723 SANTA BARBRA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
EDWARDS, JAMES WESLEY 
202 HARKER RD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
EVANS, DANA J 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 63 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
GANN, CHANDLER LEVI 
281 MEADOWLARK DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
GLOVER, BERNARD N 
2710 Curtis St Chattanooga, 374062436 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
IMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II
---
HARDEN, STEVI YVONNE 
15760 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37373 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE 
4615 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HARVELL, TIMOTHY MIKE 
514 U.S. ROUTE 2 WILTON, 04294 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
HAZLETT, MARSHALL W 
HOMELESS Chattanooga, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HENRY, TIMOTHY LEE 
8620 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
HICKS, JHAQUALINE 
2467 15TH AVE. APT. 113 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
HIGGINS, ANTHONY P 
1175 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HILL, WILLIAM ANTHONY 
1309 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023908 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
HISLAR, ROSEANN TENACIA 
110 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054608 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED
---
HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS 
4118 13TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE 
1710 STANFIEL ST Chattanooga, 374063561 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
DRIVING ON REVOKED
RECKLESS DRIVING
---
HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN 
2806 CANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
HYMES, LETRAY Q 
709 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112205 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
---
JACKSON, LEAH GABRIELLE 
6749 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
JENSEN, DANNY LEE 
W201 PEACHTREE ST TULLAHOMA, 37388 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
PETITION TO REVOKE
PETITION TO REVOKE
---
JONES, KRISTI NACOLE 
302 W RIDGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374156426 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
LAYNE, JACQUELINE MIRANDA 
125 EAST FRONTAGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374053356 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
MCCORMICK, GEORGE SAMUEL 
8029 WOLFTEVER DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN 
727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
MCHUGH, ANDREW JORDAN 
6752 W ARMUCHEE RD SUMMERVILLE, 307472358 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
MILES, KYLA ANN 
39505 CARLTON COCOURT LOGANVILLE, 30052 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF HEROIN
CRIMINAL SIMULATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF XANAX
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
THEFT
---
MIRANDA, ENRIQUAE 
CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION
---
NEWSON, ABRAHAM GAMALIEL 
2165 CAMDEN OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN 
4956 BRIGHTON LN #19 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
PATTERSON, CHRISTOPHER A 
428 CHURCH ST ATHENS, 37303 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
PAYNE, GILBERT WILLIAM 
1504 TRUMAN AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
RICE, LUKETA 
1311 ADONNA LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: 
HARASSMENT
---
ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
THEFT OF PROPERTY
ASSAULT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
---
RODRIGUEZ ALCANTOR, ROLARDO LUIS 
180 BISCANE BLVD ROSSVILLE, 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ROSENFELD, JESSE CHARLES 
2241 MEEP PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY 
1901 LAKEWOOD AVENUE LAKESITE, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
TOMAS-ANTONIO, LINO JOSE 
1205 PEACHTREE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
---
VAUGHN, GENESIS LATROY 
3020 S RUTHERFORD BOULEVARD APT. C6 MURFREESBORO, 37130 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDER
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
VEAL, EDDIE COLTON 
774 GRIFFIN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30754 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
EVADING ARREST
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
---
WALLING, MARK ALLEN 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
WATKINS, JOSEPH CORNELUSE 
2210 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WEBSTER, JEFFREY ANTONIO 
630 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023901 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
OTHER HOLD FOR FEDERAL MARSHALS
---
WILLIAMS, EDWARD LEBRON 
4615 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
WRIGHT, JOSHUA DEWAYNE 
223 ROSWELL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
---
WRIGHT, KEVIN NEAL 
7410 SAWYER PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
OTHER


October 29, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 28, 2021

East Ridge Extends Moratorium On Outdoor Advertising Signs; Part-Time Workers To Help With Leaf Collection

October 28, 2021

Doss Drops Effort To Win U.S. District 3 House Seat Due To Family Issues


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN 823 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT ... (click for more)

The East Ridge City Council extended a moratorium on outdoor advertising signs that was first put in place in May. At that time the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) suspended their ... (click for more)

Nathaniel Doss III said he is ending his campaign for the U.S. District 3 Congressional seat. He said, "For the past seven months, I have been actively campaigning for the Tennessee District ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN 823 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT --- ANDRES BARTOLO, MAXIMO 3801 CUMMINGS HWY RM 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37419 Age at Arrest: 40 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DISORDERLY CONDUCT PUBLIC ... (click for more)

East Ridge Extends Moratorium On Outdoor Advertising Signs; Part-Time Workers To Help With Leaf Collection

The East Ridge City Council extended a moratorium on outdoor advertising signs that was first put in place in May. At that time the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) suspended their rules and regulations for enforcing outdoor advertising signs and billboards along state routes which includes both Ringgold Road and the Interstate in East Ridge. They are in the process ... (click for more)

Opinion

Questions On Walker County $45 Million Water Improvement Plan - And Response

Walker County government put out a press release on Tuesday announcing that Walker County Water and Sewerage Authority (WCWSA) had requested that the county use $5 million of its American Rescue Plan stimulus funds to invest in a $45 million improvement plan recently developed by WCWSA. Walker County was allocated a little more than $13 million from the American Recovery Plan Act ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Mandates Argument

I have taken the position that mandates of any kind that limit personal freedoms are awful. And I have watched with sorrow what has happened at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee and is now happening at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga. Good people are losing jobs all across America rather than surrender their personal beliefs. I also mourn the COVID vaccine has been divided ... (click for more)

Sports

Preview: Mocs' Basketball Poised For Success

It’s year five of the Lamont Paris era in the Scenic City and the process of building the storied Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball program back to a perennial championship contender has fully taken shape. Over the last four years, win totals and the overall program structure started to increase at a steady rate. UTC won 10 games in 17-18 and 12 in 18-19 before posting 20 ... (click for more)

Vols Focusing On Getting Healthy During Off Week Before Kentucky; QB Harrison Bailey Transferring

Tennessee Head coach Josh Heupel's inspired Tennessee team is balancing getting healthy and fostering player development during its open week, and the coaching staff will turn its attention to an important recruiting weekend on the road. The Volunteers (4-4) went through a light practice on Tuesday, put on the pads for an indoor practice on Wednesday and will have another workout ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors