Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEXANDER, MARQUEL DESHUN

823 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

ANDRES BARTOLO, MAXIMO

3801 CUMMINGS HWY RM 304 CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

BARKSDALE, MICHAEL D

1015 N HICKORY ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374063112

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BASLER, SHANE MICHAEL3535 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD Chattanooga, 374156712Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---BRIDGES, LAWANDA MICHELLE2700 E 46TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073321Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency:DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---BROWNING, TONY EVERTT4105 PATTENTOWN ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)THEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---CORLEY, ROGER MICHAEL813 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---COSBY, BRANDY MICHELLE813 CHICKAMAUGA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---CRAIG, WHITNEY GAIL583 LAKESHORE CV FT OGLETHORPE, 307424208Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONRECKLESS DRIVING---CRUZ, MIGUEL CRUZ304 N HOWELL AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---CURTIN, THOMAS IAN990 GREEN POND ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CURTIS, PATRICIA CARROLL5075 OOLTEWAH RINGGOLD ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DACOREGIO, LEONARDO7986 STILLWATER CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---DAVENPORT, ZACALA MECOLE727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT/ AGGRAVATDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED---DOTSON, BRITTNEY1723 SANTA BARBRA CIR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---EDWARDS, JAMES WESLEY202 HARKER RD FORT OGLETHORPE, 30742Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---EVANS, DANA JHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---GANN, CHANDLER LEVI281 MEADOWLARK DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---GLOVER, BERNARD N2710 Curtis St Chattanooga, 374062436Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEIMPROPER PASSING (MUST PASS SAFELY)NO PROOF OF INSURANCEEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II---HARDEN, STEVI YVONNE15760 MAY RD SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HARRIS, CARISSA TANAE4615 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HARVELL, TIMOTHY MIKE514 U.S. ROUTE 2 WILTON, 04294Age at Arrest: 54 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---HAZLETT, MARSHALL WHOMELESS Chattanooga, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---HENRY, TIMOTHY LEE8620 OLD LEE HWY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---HICKS, JHAQUALINE2467 15TH AVE. APT. 113 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCT---HIGGINS, ANTHONY P1175 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HILL, WILLIAM ANTHONY1309 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023908Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HISLAR, ROSEANN TENACIA110 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054608Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT / AGGRAVATED---HODGE, ELIJAH CURTIS4118 13TH CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE1710 STANFIEL ST Chattanooga, 374063561Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ROBBERYDRIVING ON REVOKEDRECKLESS DRIVING---HUMPHREY, BRANDON RAJSHAUN2806 CANNON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---HYMES, LETRAY Q709 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374112205Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---JACKSON, LEAH GABRIELLE6749 LEVI ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JENSEN, DANNY LEEW201 PEACHTREE ST TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPETITION TO REVOKEPETITION TO REVOKE---JONES, KRISTI NACOLE302 W RIDGEWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374156426Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LAYNE, JACQUELINE MIRANDA125 EAST FRONTAGE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 374053356Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---MCCORMICK, GEORGE SAMUEL8029 WOLFTEVER DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MCGILL, TAMMY LYNN727 EAST 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MCHUGH, ANDREW JORDAN6752 W ARMUCHEE RD SUMMERVILLE, 307472358Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MILES, KYLA ANN39505 CARLTON COCOURT LOGANVILLE, 30052Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF HEROINCRIMINAL SIMULATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF XANAXPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANATHEFT---MIRANDA, ENRIQUAECHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS DRIVINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELEFT OF CENTER VIOLATION---NEWSON, ABRAHAM GAMALIEL2165 CAMDEN OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---OGLETREE, DAYTON KALVIN4956 BRIGHTON LN #19 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---PATTERSON, CHRISTOPHER A428 CHURCH ST ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PAYNE, GILBERT WILLIAM1504 TRUMAN AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---RICE, LUKETA1311 ADONNA LN APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency:HARASSMENT---ROBERTS, CHRISTOPHER EUGENE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---RODRIGUEZ ALCANTOR, ROLARDO LUIS180 BISCANE BLVD ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---ROSENFELD, JESSE CHARLES2241 MEEP PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION---SNYDER, ROBERT WESLEY1901 LAKEWOOD AVENUE LAKESITE, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TOMAS-ANTONIO, LINO JOSE1205 PEACHTREE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---VAUGHN, GENESIS LATROY3020 S RUTHERFORD BOULEVARD APT. C6 MURFREESBORO, 37130Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL HOMICIDEATTEMPTED FIRST DEGREE MURDERRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY---VEAL, EDDIE COLTON774 GRIFFIN RD LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, 30754Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---WALLING, MARK ALLEN727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WATKINS, JOSEPH CORNELUSE2210 BENNETT AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WEBSTER, JEFFREY ANTONIO630 W 14TH STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 374023901Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallOTHER HOLD FOR FEDERAL MARSHALS---WILLIAMS, EDWARD LEBRON4615 ENGLISH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WRIGHT, JOSHUA DEWAYNE223 ROSWELL RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT---WRIGHT, KEVIN NEAL7410 SAWYER PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOTHER