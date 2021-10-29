Funeral Service Will Be Friday For 1981 Kirkman Graduate Who Was Killed By Vehicle Running From Law Enforcement

The funeral will be Friday for a 1981 Kirkman Technical High School graduate who was killed when her vehicle was struck on Bonny Oaks Drive on Tuesday by a man running from police.

Tara S. Reese was 58.

She was a member of Rose of Sharon Baptist Church and was employed by Mueller Water Products.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Carrie Jackson, Sr.; brothers, Frank Jackson, Jr. and Shunn Jackson.

Survivors include her husband, Timothy Reese; daughter, Karmen Israel of Chattanooga; brothers, Anthony (Traci) Evans, Delta (Donna) Evans, both of Chattanooga, and Myron (Cynthia) Evans of Inglewood, CA; sisters, LaVigna Jackson, Tanna (Elroy) Bailey, Carol Jackson, all of Chattanooga, Karen Jackson of Compton, CA, and Edith McKibben; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Ms. Reese will lie in state Thursday from 12:30-5 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday at noon in the chapel with Pastor Charles Moore as the eulogist. Burial is in Highland Memorial Gardens.