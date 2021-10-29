 Saturday, October 30, 2021 52.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Funeral Service Will Be Friday For 1981 Kirkman Graduate Who Was Killed By Vehicle Running From Law Enforcement

Friday, October 29, 2021

The funeral will be Friday for a 1981 Kirkman Technical High School graduate who was killed when her vehicle was struck on Bonny Oaks Drive on Tuesday by a man running from police.

Tara S. Reese was 58.

She was a member of Rose of Sharon Baptist Church and was employed by Mueller Water Products.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Carrie Jackson, Sr.; brothers, Frank Jackson, Jr.

and Shunn Jackson.

Survivors include her husband, Timothy Reese; daughter, Karmen Israel of Chattanooga; brothers, Anthony (Traci) Evans, Delta (Donna) Evans, both of Chattanooga, and Myron (Cynthia) Evans of Inglewood, CA; sisters, LaVigna Jackson, Tanna (Elroy) Bailey, Carol Jackson, all of Chattanooga, Karen Jackson of Compton, CA, and Edith McKibben; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Ms. Reese will lie in state Thursday from 12:30-5 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Friday at noon in the chapel with Pastor Charles Moore as the eulogist. Burial is in Highland Memorial Gardens.


October 30, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

October 29, 2021

Funeral Service Will Be Friday For 1981 Kirkman Graduate Who Was Killed By Vehicle Running From Law Enforcement

October 29, 2021

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, CODY SHANE 9322 SMITH CEMENTERY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: ACTIVITIES FOR WHICH LICENSE ... (click for more)

The funeral will be Friday for a 1981 Kirkman Technical High School graduate who was killed when her vehicle was struck on Bonny Oaks Drive on Tuesday by a man running from police. Tara S. ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Vice-Chairman Smith). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARNOLD, CODY SHANE 9322 SMITH CEMENTERY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: ACTIVITIES FOR WHICH LICENSE REQUIRED --- ARROWOOD, AUSTIN 265 WILDOAK RD CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County BURGLARY --- AZBELL, BILLY HOMELESS , Age ... (click for more)

Funeral Service Will Be Friday For 1981 Kirkman Graduate Who Was Killed By Vehicle Running From Law Enforcement

The funeral will be Friday for a 1981 Kirkman Technical High School graduate who was killed when her vehicle was struck on Bonny Oaks Drive on Tuesday by a man running from police. Tara S. Reese was 58. She was a member of Rose of Sharon Baptist Church and was employed by Mueller Water Products. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Carrie Jackson, Sr.; brothers, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Dr. Justin Robertson Is The Total Package For School Superintendent

The School Board recently tallied their score on each superintendent candidate on a scale of 0-5. If my math is correct, the most a candidate could receive was the score of 45. Dr. Justin Robertson received a “43” out of a perfect “45” as the School Board’s choice for superintendent of Hamilton County Schools. The next highest candidate scored 28.5. Let’s don’t overthink ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

HALLOWEEN ONE LINERS For Halloween we dressed up as almonds. Everyone could tell we were nuts. The lesson of Halloween is that pretending to be something you're not may get you elected. I remember when Halloween was the scariest night of the year. Now, it's Election night. I want to be something really scary for Halloween so I'm dressing up as a phone with a battery ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Soccer Ends Season In SoCon Quarterfinals At Samford

The Chattanooga women’s soccer team fell 2-0 at Samford on a wet, windy Friday night at the Shauna Yelton Field in the quarterfinal round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The Bulldogs headed home two goals in the first half and outshot the Mocs 15-4 in the match. The Mocs controlled the ball early in the first half, but Samford was able to get the ball into Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Suarez Out For Lady Vols; Men Get 7 Freshmen

Tennessee men’s and women’s basketball teams held media days this week in advance of their respective seasons. Here’s some early observations and thoughts from both camps: Suarez out: The most significant preseason injury news came from the Lady Vols when coach Kellie Harper announced wing Marta Suarez will miss the entire season because of a foot injury. While Rae Burrell, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors