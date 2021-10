Erlanger Health System officials plan to pay out $2.5 million in bonuses to eligible employees and a total $1,734,536 in bonuses to managers under a Management Incentive Program.

The employee bonuses will include $400 payments to full-time employees and $200 for part-time.

It was decided to go ahead with the bonus payout "as a result of the Authority meeting certain operational, financial, strategic and quality goals."