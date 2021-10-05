October 5, 2021
Hamilton County Trustee, Bill Hullander, said, “The 2021 property tax bills are going out in the next few days.”
Mr. Hullander said this year will be the same as last year in regards to safety
An employee at McAlister's Deli, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, told police that 10 people left without paying their $456 tab. Officers watched video, but could not get a clear picture to possibly identify the people.
* * *
An abandoned auto was reported at 201 Georgia Ave. Police found the vehicle in the travel lane on the Veterans Bridge northbound at the on-ramp to Riverside Drive.
The Hamilton County Health Department will no longer require appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at the Tennessee Riverpark beginning Monday. Boosters will also be available without an appointment at the Sequoyah Health Center and Birchwood Health Center locations. To view a calendar of Health Department vaccination locations and clinics offering the Pfizer vaccine,
Everyone knows and can feel how terrible the condition our roads are in. They have been in bad shape for years. Didn’t Candidate Kelly campaign on the promise that he would fix Chattanooga’s roads ? He even had himself on TV fixing potholes in a campaign ad. I also remember after he was elected mayor he announced he had budgeted over $1 million for road repairs.
Well, I've only
After I had my haircut on Monday, I sat and pondered what I might write about that might be fruitful. I couldn’t decide but in the sprit of equality, allow me to share the finalists of my thoughts:
* * *
THE YMCA SKYSCRAPER – The YMCA of Middle Tennessee (Metro Nashville) has just announced its new headquarters will be a 60-story skyscraper. In what will be the largest residential
Toward the end of his media session on Monday, Josh Heupel was asked who’s starting at quarterback Saturday against South Carolina. Tennessee’s first-year football coach probably would’ve dodged the question a few weeks ago, but not now.
“Hendon will be the one this week, yes.”
"Hendon will be the one this week, yes."

Well, of course, Hendon Hooker will be starting. The 6-foot-4, 218-pound redshirt senior has
The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team is eighth with 18 holes to play at the Evie Odom Invitational. The Mocs 286 today provides a 571 total which is two behind North Florida in seventh and 11 clear of Campbell and host Old Dominion in ninth. That’s come behind the stellar work of Dorota Zalewska.
Zalewska turned in a 3-under 67 Monday for a two-day total of 135 (-5). That's