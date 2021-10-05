Police Blotter: 10 People Leave McAlister's Deli Without Paying $456 Bill; Man Says Tenants Above Him Are Throwing T-Shirts On His Balcony

Health Department To Offer Pfizer COVID-19 Booster Shots Without An Appointment Beginning Oct. 11, 2021; Gives Flu Vaccination Recommendations

Hamilton County Tax Bills To Be Mailed Out In Next Few Days; Several Payment Options Offered

An employee at McAlister's Deli, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, told police that 10 people left without paying their $456 tab. Officers watched video, but could not get a clear picture to possibly identify ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department will no longer require appointments for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at the Tennessee Riverpark beginning Monday. Boosters will also be available without ... (click for more)