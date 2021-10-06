Flash Flood Warning Issued For Chattanooga Area; "Low Risk" Of Tornadoes Seen

A flash flood warning was issued on late Wednesday afternoon for the Chattanooga area.

There was also a "low risk" of tornadoes in the area. Shortly after 6 p.m. a possible tornado was in the vicinity of Crossville.

A Tornado Watch was in effect until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service said, Several rounds of showers and embedded thunderstorms are expected today through tonight. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected in the southern Tennessee valley and southern plateau areas. Flash flooding will be possible.

"Additionally, there is a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms this afternoon through late this evening. This is largely for damaging winds, but includes a low risk of tornadoes as well. Areas of concern will be the southern plateau and southern Tennessee valley, mainly in the vicinity of Hamilton and Marion counties."

Parts of Bledsoe and Sequatchie counties received as much as an estimated 2.5 inches in the past three hours, the Weather Service said at mid-afternoon.

Some locations that may experience flooding include Chattanooga, Dunlap, Pikeville, Soddy Daisy, Signal Mountain, Walden, Whitwell, Ridgeside, Fairmount, Red Bank, Powells Crossroads, Cartwright, North Chickamauga Creek Gorge, Lone Oak, Palio, Mowbray Mountain, Flat Top Mountain, Falling Water, Cagle and Old Cumberland.

Lookout Creek was expected to rise above flood stage after midnight and rise to 16.5 feet by Thursday afternoon. Flood stage is 12 feet.