Lloyd Grant McClung, Jr. Killed In Officer-Involved Shooting In Cleveland

Lloyd Grant McClung, Jr. was shot and killed in Cleveland in an officer-involved shooting on Thursday.

At 9:06 a.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to a mental disturbance at 735 Springhill Drive NE in Cleveland. Responding officers received information from the Bradley County 911 Center that a man was armed with a firearm. Upon their arrival, the officers exited their vehicle and encountered McClung armed with a shotgun.

He was given repeated verbal commands to drop the weapon; however, he continued to advance toward officers. At one point, while he was walking toward officers, he fired a round from the weapon.

After continued verbal commands issued to McClung to stop and drop his weapon were ignored, two Cleveland Police officers discharged their department issued firearms, striking him. The officers immediately called for EMS assistance and attempted life saving measures.

Per Cleveland Police Department protocol, the District Attorney’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were contacted, responded to the location, and assumed responsibilities of the investigation.

McClung was transported by EMS to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The three Cleveland Police Department officers involved were not injured during the event and were placed on paid administrative leave, which is routine per Cleveland Police Department policy.