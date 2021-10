Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARRERA, ALYSHA ROSE

5517 BARONS POINT OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BENFORD, KEENAN JAMAL

1612 GLOWMONT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ASSAULT

---

BOND, WILLIAM THOMAS

4403 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---BOWLING, TOREZ LADELL4924 WOODENVIEW CIR. CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---CATLETT, JERRY LEE1131 JOHN ROSS RD EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CHAMBERS, TIMOTHY JAMES84 HOLLYWOOD DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUI 3RD OFFENSE---CROWE, TANNER MAKENSIE3816 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374154133Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DAVIS, AARON SHANE1833 SEQUOYAH TERRACE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---EDWARDS, WILLIE LEE2009 MUSEUM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER MONITORING PROGRAM (FAILVIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER MONITORING PROGRAM (FAIL---FINCHER, KRISTIE LYNN5330 DUPONT ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSFALSE REPORTS---FORD, ALTON DEMETRIUS7010 MOREVIEW RD APT B EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVOP (EVADING ARREST)VOP (EVADING ARREST)VOP (CRIMINAL TRESPASSING)VOP (VANDALISM)VOP (FALSE IMPRISONMENT)VOP (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---GAY, CODY RETT2181 WARREN TERRACE RENTZ, 31075Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---GOODWIN, EDGAR200 Hillside Dr Chattanooga, 374115430Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---GUMAER, SCOTT L9421 N HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HENRY, MICHAEL SHANE3816 MEMPHIS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---HIGHTOWER, BILLY JOHN625 COLVILLE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRECKLESS DRIVINGFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---HINES, MARQUISE TERRIK2235 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---HITCHCOCK, REBECCA MAE15114 WALL ST SALE CREEK, 37373Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTY---HUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIK2018 CANON ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 31415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LOPEZ-NUNEZ, ROMIN ALBERTO8023 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MARBURY, TERRENCIA ANTONIA1501 E 13TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDUI 2ND---MAXWELL, BRIAN ATHA320 OWL DR LEBANON, 37087Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolTHEFT OF PROPERTYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTEVADING ARRESTLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT W/DAMAGE TO VEHICLEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---MAYO, COURTNEY D5332 OAKDALE AVENUE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION---MCKINNEY, GUS FRANKLIN911 W 39TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101501Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION---MENDEZ BRAVO, GUINER ROMAULDO2013 S ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTASSAULTASSAULT---MRKONJIC, KRISTIJAN NMN223 TIFFANY CRT JONEBOROUGH, 30336Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyEMPLOYING A FIREARM DURING A DANGEROUS FELONYTAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE---MURPHY, REBECCA JOYCE12 MIMOSA DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---NIXON, JACOB4030 DELL WAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR---RIDGWAY, HAILEE A6662 HIGHWAY 76 E SPRINGFIELD, 37172Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)EVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---ROBERSON, ERICK CHARLES222 HEADLYN DR HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---RUDD, SAVANNAH LEEMARIE1833 SEQUOYAH TERRACE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODINEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---RUTHERFORD, CASSIE LEA10527 COLLINS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF RELEASE---SANTORA, AMBER NICOLE1903 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SHADDEN, CHAD LEBRON259 SCHOOL DR DECATUR, 373226916Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMS, PATRICK BOUVIER5124 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161931Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---SIMS, SHANA LYNN1323 ELY ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---SMITH, ANDRIA NICOLE3304 HARRISON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SMITH, BRIAN KEITH2061 OAK ST SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771357Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS OF DRUG PARA )VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RESTING ARREST)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FTA)---SMITH, LARRY WAYNE727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPUBLIC INTOXICATION---SWAFFORD, WHITNEY DASHA727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)---THOMAS, TODD DEWAYNE711 OGRADY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (BURGLARY OF AN AUTO)---TRUSS, RONALD LEE7604 STANDIFER GAP RD APT 112 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---UNDERWOOD, DEJUAN DEVONTE111 LOVINGOOD CIRCLE DAYTON,Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---VALQUEZ-TECERO, RUBERTO3400 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyLEFT OF CENTER VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---WARLICK, HAROLD1714 HOURGLASS POINTE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 76 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOODS, PORSCHE RASHA2740 4TH AVE Chattanooga, 374073604Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR