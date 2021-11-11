Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, CHARLES

5305 KIMBRO ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 61 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BELL, MICHAEL TYRONE

717 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

BISHOP, DILLIAN B

170 MEADOW LN SE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

FAILURE TO APPEAR

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

BOWERS, DEWAYNE ALLEN

248 HIGHWAY 154 SHARPSBURG, 30277

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BUTTS, TELVIN DEWAYNE

2013 RAWLINGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064236

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION

---

CAVITT, KENNETH LEE

3919 RHINEHEART RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

COLE, AMAYA D

3908 BLANCHARD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER 1,000

---

COLLINS, JONATHON KYLE

401 MOUNTAIN VIEW CIRCLE CHATSWORTH, 30705

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SPEEDING

---

CROWDER, ANTHONY MICHAEL

822 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CUMMINGS, HERBAUCHIE ANTWON

1223 WHEELER AVE #A CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

DAGNAN, JACOB MATTHEW

10947 TOPVIEW LN KNOXVILLE, 37934

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

---

DOYLE, STACY RAY

HOMELESS TUNNEL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

ASSAULT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INDECENCY

---

HARDY, DREW J

6018 GRASSHOPPER RD BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

HILL, SAMUEL DEAN

530 GAUT STREET SE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HUDGINS, ANNELIESE DANIELLE

3870 AGAWELE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER 1,000

---

JONES, KEVIN BRIAN

51 PEPPER CORN LN ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

ASSAULT

---

LOOPER, DAVID ASHER

8810 HIDDEN BRANCHES ROAD HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

MALLETT, JEFFREY A

8786 MILLARD LEE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCCARY, KATIE GHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---MONDAY, RICKEY LYNN5414 BLUESPRINGS RD CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---MORGAN, PAUL LEVON3210 GLEASON DR Chattanooga, 374121334Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---RANDOLPH, CHRISTIN DENISE3708 PROVENCE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374114328Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARY---ROBINETTE, PAIGE LEIGHHOMELESS HARRISON, 37416Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SIMPSON, PIERSEN S12136 BROOKSTONE DR KNOXVILLE, 37934Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL---STURDEIVANT, GARRETT ANDERSON568 THOMPSON HILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION---WASHINGTON, PRECIOUS40 SUMMIT HILL DR 16 FRANKLIN, 28734Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---WILLIAMSON, CHANSLER LEE1809 RANKIN ST Chattanooga, 374212939Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOFFORD, MIKE MARSHALL57 WEST 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---YARBER, WHITNEY BROOKE189 CASSON HEIGHTS OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE