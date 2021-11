Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AINSWORTH, JOHN ZACHARY

2620 Boyce St Chattanooga, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

BURGLARY

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

BANKSTON, CHRISTIAN MICHAEL

43RD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 374151836

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BEASLEY, MARKIE

112 A GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

CAMPBELL, HILLARY NICOLE

9020 BRAMLETT RD.





HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaROBBERY---CARTER, BAYLEE LORE115 FAIRVIEW DR SPRING CITY, 37381Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CHAPMAN, CHRISTOPHER64 SARAH DR FLINTSTONE, 30725Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000---DANIEL, JACOB RYAN3109 ELLIS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374124507Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAW---DAVIS, BRANDY RENEE1925 E 32ND ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071723Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTASSAULT---DOVER, TIFFANY MARIE5625 MAHAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,---GOLDEN, DUSTIN D2600 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankASSAULT---HERNANDEZ, EMILY J4100 NORTH OCOEE STREET CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAW---HOLDSON, DEVA LAREN5006 DELAWARE DRIVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---LEMAY, DREW AARON8208 DAYTON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARFAILURE TO APPEAR---MARSH, CLIFFORD ERIC5008 CAROLYN LAYNE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MERCIERS, NICHOLAS ANDREW1601 Green Ln Shelbyville, 371602360Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---MORRISON, VICTORIA ROSE4016 TARA DR COHUTTA, 30710Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---MULLER, DANIEL HUNTER126 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051822Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT---PARRISH, JASON RAY6234 STONEY RIVER DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY---REED, SHERRI B4908 BAL HABOUR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINESPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---ROBINSON, ISAIAH EUGENE7004 S DENT RD HIXSON, 373432310Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSOPEN CONTAINER LAW---RUTH, BOBBY DON5766 TAGGART DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SANDOVAL-BELTRAN, BRUNO1020 CHURCH ST. SMYRBA, 30080Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE---SPENCER, HEAVENLY DAWN5964 RILEY ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---STOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS4522 TOMBEN LN APT. A CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---TELIGADES, CATHERINE GAYE4202 LAZARD ST. EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---THOMAS, MARZEE3004 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---WOODS, JAKEL M29 MARILYN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT