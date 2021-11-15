Work To Require Daytime Lane Closure On SR-153 North On Tuesday

On Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the right shoulder and right lane of SR-153 North from the Chickamauga Dam to Hamill Road (LM 7.7 – LM 8.9) will be closed for contract crews to perform resurfacing activities as part of a Chattanooga Gas utility project.

All other lanes will remain open during this closure.

This work is necessary during daylight hours due to the temperatures required for paving and to avoid peak travel times in the area. All traffic control measures including signage and flaggers will be present to direct traffic.

Drivers are strongly encouraged to reduce their speed and proceed with caution when approaching the work zone. Expect delays and consider an alternate route during this time.