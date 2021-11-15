 Monday, November 15, 2021 54.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Work To Require Daytime Lane Closure On SR-153 North On Tuesday

Monday, November 15, 2021

On Tuesday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the right shoulder and right lane of SR-153 North from the Chickamauga Dam to Hamill Road (LM 7.7 – LM 8.9) will be closed for contract crews to perform resurfacing activities as part of a Chattanooga Gas utility project.

All other lanes will remain open during this closure.

This work is necessary during daylight hours due to the temperatures required for paving and to avoid peak travel times in the area.

All traffic control measures including signage and flaggers will be present to direct traffic. 

Drivers are strongly encouraged to reduce their speed and proceed with caution when approaching the work zone. Expect delays and consider an alternate route during this time. 



Opinion

Show Respect For Citizens And The Court - And Response

Roy Exum: History Is Undefeated

The great master of wisdom Confucius once said, "Three things cannot long be hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth." This what I remembered when I read the latest column from the great writer Victor Davis Hanson over the weekend. I am hardly a big follower of the many political columns that come my way, but Hanson is a favorite because I have found truth, in time, with what he

Roy Exum: History Is Undefeated

The great master of wisdom Confucius once said, “Three things cannot long be hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth.” This what I remembered when I read the latest column from the great writer Victor Davis Hanson over the weekend. I am hardly a big follower of the many political columns that come my way, but Hanson is a favorite because I have found truth, in time, with what he ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Set To Host Tennessee Tech On Tuesday

UTC Men Beat UNC Asheville 75-45 In Home Opener

The Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team featured four players in double digits, led by a career-high 20 from Darius Banks, and used a stingy defensive effort to race past UNC Asheville 75-45 in its home opener on Sunday afternoon in McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga improves to 2-0 on the season following the victory on the opening day of the Coke Zero Sugar Classic presented

UTC Men Beat UNC Asheville 75-45 In Home Opener

The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team featured four players in double digits, led by a career-high 20 from Darius Banks, and used a stingy defensive effort to race past UNC Asheville 75-45 in its home opener on Sunday afternoon in McKenzie Arena. Chattanooga improves to 2-0 on the season following the victory on the opening day of the Coke Zero Sugar Classic presented ... (click for more)


