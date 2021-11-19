Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BAKER, JAMES LLOYD
5017 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
----
BONNER, MARKI DONNELL
5522 WINSLOW CROSSIN NORTH LITHONIA, 30038
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
BROCK, KIMBERLY LYNN
2220 EAST 27 TH ST.
CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
----
BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE
4810 BLUE BELL AVENUE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
CAMPBELL, BECKY DIANE
HOMELESS ,
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SU
----
CARAWAY, JENNIFER MAE
1490 ALICE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF HERION
REGISTRATION VIOLATION
----
CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE
36 W 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081730
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
----
CARMICHAEL TATE, KOVU CORNELIUS
DRAKE PARK WAY HARRISON, 37416
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
DAVIS, MICHAEL J
941 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051205
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STUB TIRES PROHIBITIED
----
FINCH, CLAUDE ABRAN
3895 RANGE LINE ROAD MEMPHIS, 38127
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
FLEMING, JAMES MORRISTON
1905 SHARP ST APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
FOWLER, CRISTY DELANE
6574 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
FRICKS, DAVID HARDY
145 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
GREEN, ANDREW NICHOLAS
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
GREEN, LANAUTICA SADE
5700 ROPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
----
HAMPTON, MICHAEL MALIK
77 MAUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
JOHNSON, DEWAYNE MARZKY
4000 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
JONES, KYLA HOPE
818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
----
JONES, RUSSELL
800 MCCALLIE AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
KIDWELL, ROBERT KEVIN
211 LLOYD SPRINGS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
----
LEWIS, BLAKE MICHAEL
33 BELLFLOWER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
LOPEZ, BYRON MISAEL
1353 VILLAGE GREEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MOORE, KENNETH Z
7474 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
----
MOSS, JAMES LAMAR
925 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MYERS, JASON GENTRY
172 TIFFANY LN SE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
PARTAIN, DAVID ALAN
7807 HUNTINGTON FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
PAYNE, DANNY JAMES
9500 N VALLEY TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
RAMIREZ GONZALEZ, RENE MANOLO
1119 CHIPPEWAH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
RICKETTS, RANDALL LEBRON
144 LEWIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
ILLEGAL POSSESSION CREDIT/ DEBBIT CARD
----
ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONSO
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD. APT. 580 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
ROUNSAVILLE, NICHOLAS JAMES
230 SWEETLAND DRIVE RED BANK, 37412
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
----
SHIRLEY, BRIAN DALE
1027 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
----
SIMMONS, UNIQUE JEWELLE
2002 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
----
SMITH, CURNICE T
625 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
SMITH, TIMOTHY EARL
1547 HWY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM
----
SONNERBERG, DAVID JAMES
163 BERHAM RD. CLEVELAND, 37312
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
STANLEY, TERRY LEE
288 HARRISON BAY RD OOLTWAH, 37874
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
WASHINGTON, COURTNEY JERMAI
1911 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041437
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
WELLS, GUY DUSTIN
5621 BERDEAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37363
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
WINSTON, HENRI LERONE
726 FULTON ST 402 CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE
----
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA
2280 CLEO DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION