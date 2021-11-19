Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, JAMES LLOYD

5017 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)

----

BONNER, MARKI DONNELL

5522 WINSLOW CROSSIN NORTH LITHONIA, 30038

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

BROCK, KIMBERLY LYNN

2220 EAST 27 TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)----BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE4810 BLUE BELL AVENUE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY----CAMPBELL, BECKY DIANEHOMELESS ,Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SU----CARAWAY, JENNIFER MAE1490 ALICE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF HERIONREGISTRATION VIOLATION----CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE36 W 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081730Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION----CARMICHAEL TATE, KOVU CORNELIUSDRAKE PARK WAY HARRISON, 37416Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT----DAVIS, MICHAEL J941 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051205Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYREGISTRATION, EXPIREDALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESTUB TIRES PROHIBITIED----FINCH, CLAUDE ABRAN3895 RANGE LINE ROAD MEMPHIS, 38127Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----FLEMING, JAMES MORRISTON1905 SHARP ST APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----FOWLER, CRISTY DELANE6574 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----FRICKS, DAVID HARDY145 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATION----GREEN, ANDREW NICHOLAS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----GREEN, LANAUTICA SADE5700 ROPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE POSSESSIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEEVADING ARREST----HAMPTON, MICHAEL MALIK77 MAUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTY----JOHNSON, DEWAYNE MARZKY4000 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEIMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY----JONES, KYLA HOPE818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYVIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CASEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION----JONES, RUSSELL800 MCCALLIE AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Bureau Of PrisonsBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----KIDWELL, ROBERT KEVIN211 LLOYD SPRINGS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE----LEWIS, BLAKE MICHAEL33 BELLFLOWER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----LOPEZ, BYRON MISAEL1353 VILLAGE GREEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----MOORE, KENNETH Z7474 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL HOMICIDEESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY----MOSS, JAMES LAMAR925 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----MYERS, JASON GENTRY172 TIFFANY LN SE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----PARTAIN, DAVID ALAN7807 HUNTINGTON FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING----PAYNE, DANNY JAMES9500 N VALLEY TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT----RAMIREZ GONZALEZ, RENE MANOLO1119 CHIPPEWAH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Signal MountainDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY----RICKETTS, RANDALL LEBRON144 LEWIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTYILLEGAL POSSESSION CREDIT/ DEBBIT CARD----ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONSO6220 SHALLOWFORD RD. APT. 580 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Bureau Of PrisonsBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----ROUNSAVILLE, NICHOLAS JAMES230 SWEETLAND DRIVE RED BANK, 37412Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,----SHIRLEY, BRIAN DALE1027 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL IMPERSONATION----SIMMONS, UNIQUE JEWELLE2002 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT----SMITH, CURNICE T625 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT----SMITH, TIMOTHY EARL1547 HWY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM----SONNERBERG, DAVID JAMES163 BERHAM RD. CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPUBLIC INTOXICATION----STANLEY, TERRY LEE288 HARRISON BAY RD OOLTWAH, 37874Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----WASHINGTON, COURTNEY JERMAI1911 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041437Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAFAILURE TO APPEAR----WELLS, GUY DUSTIN5621 BERDEAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37363Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----WINSTON, HENRI LERONE726 FULTON ST 402 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRAPE----YOUNCE, TONYA RANA2280 CLEO DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION