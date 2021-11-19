 Friday, November 19, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Friday, November 19, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BAKER, JAMES LLOYD 
5017 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
----
BONNER, MARKI DONNELL 
5522 WINSLOW CROSSIN NORTH LITHONIA, 30038 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
BROCK, KIMBERLY LYNN 
2220 EAST 27 TH ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ASSAULT)
----
BUCKNER, BRANDON LEE 
4810 BLUE BELL AVENUE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
CAMPBELL, BECKY DIANE 
HOMELESS , 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLED SU
----
CARAWAY, JENNIFER MAE 
1490 ALICE LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF METH
POSSESSION OF HERION
REGISTRATION VIOLATION
----
CAREATHERS, GRADY JOE 
36 W 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081730 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION
----
CARMICHAEL TATE, KOVU CORNELIUS 
DRAKE PARK WAY HARRISON, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
DAVIS, MICHAEL J 
941 RUNYAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051205 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
EVADING ARREST
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
STUB TIRES PROHIBITIED
----
FINCH, CLAUDE ABRAN 
3895 RANGE LINE ROAD MEMPHIS, 38127 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
FLEMING, JAMES MORRISTON 
1905 SHARP ST APT 5 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
----
FOWLER, CRISTY DELANE 
6574 EAST BRAINERD RD APT 704 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
----
FRICKS, DAVID HARDY 
145 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 8 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
GREEN, ANDREW NICHOLAS 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
GREEN, LANAUTICA SADE 
5700 ROPER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SIMPLE POSSESSION
LIGHT LAW VIOLATION
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
EVADING ARREST
----
HAMPTON, MICHAEL MALIK 
77 MAUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
BURGLARY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
----
JOHNSON, DEWAYNE MARZKY 
4000 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
IMPROPER BACKING OF VEHICLE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
JONES, KYLA HOPE 
818 WOODMORE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
VIOLATION OF DRIVER'S LICENSE LAW/LICENSE TO BE CA
SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION
----
JONES, RUSSELL 
800 MCCALLIE AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
KIDWELL, ROBERT KEVIN 
211 LLOYD SPRINGS RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHE
----
LEWIS, BLAKE MICHAEL 
33 BELLFLOWER CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
LOPEZ, BYRON MISAEL 
1353 VILLAGE GREEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MOORE, KENNETH Z 
7474 AUSTIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL HOMICIDE
ESPECIALLY AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
----
MOSS, JAMES LAMAR 
925 EAST AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
MYERS, JASON GENTRY 
172 TIFFANY LN SE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
PARTAIN, DAVID ALAN 
7807 HUNTINGTON FOREST DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
----
PAYNE, DANNY JAMES 
9500 N VALLEY TRL OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
----
RAMIREZ GONZALEZ, RENE MANOLO 
1119 CHIPPEWAH DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
----
RICKETTS, RANDALL LEBRON 
144 LEWIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 60 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF STOLEN PROPERTY
ILLEGAL POSSESSION CREDIT/ DEBBIT CARD
----
ROBERSON, ELLIS ALFONSO 
6220 SHALLOWFORD RD. APT. 580 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Bureau Of Prisons
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
ROUNSAVILLE, NICHOLAS JAMES 
230 SWEETLAND DRIVE RED BANK, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,
----
SHIRLEY, BRIAN DALE 
1027 SALEM RD ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
----
SIMMONS, UNIQUE JEWELLE 
2002 PORTLAND ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ASSAULT
----
SMITH, CURNICE T 
625 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
----
SMITH, TIMOTHY EARL 
1547 HWY 41 RINGGOLD, 30736 
Age at Arrest: 52 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM
----
SONNERBERG, DAVID JAMES 
163 BERHAM RD. CLEVELAND, 37312 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
----
STANLEY, TERRY LEE 
288 HARRISON BAY RD OOLTWAH, 37874 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
WASHINGTON, COURTNEY JERMAI 
1911 SHARP ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041437 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
FAILURE TO APPEAR
----
WELLS, GUY DUSTIN 
5621 BERDEAN CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
----
WINSTON, HENRI LERONE 
726 FULTON ST 402 CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE
----
YOUNCE, TONYA RANA 
2280 CLEO DRIVE CHICKAMAUGA, 30707 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION


November 19, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

November 18, 2021

Police Blotter: Thieves Steal Car And Wreck It, Leaving Paralyzed Passenger Behind; Man Thinks Bullet Hit His Moving Car

November 18, 2021

Ooltewah High School Student Arrested For Making School Threat


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, JAMES LLOYD 5017 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST ... (click for more)

A man on Citico Avenue told police his vehicle was stolen from around the area after he left the vehicle to go get gas. He said he had just recently purchased the vehicle and it ran out of gas ... (click for more)

On Tuesday, a school shooting threat for Friday was discovered written on a bathroom wall at Ooltewah High School. The SRO at the school and school administration immediately began investigating ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAKER, JAMES LLOYD 5017 ROSSVILLE BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 48 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE) ---- BONNER, MARKI DONNELL 5522 WINSLOW CROSSIN NORTH LITHONIA, 30038 Age at Arrest: 24 years old Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall Booked for ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Thieves Steal Car And Wreck It, Leaving Paralyzed Passenger Behind; Man Thinks Bullet Hit His Moving Car

A man on Citico Avenue told police his vehicle was stolen from around the area after he left the vehicle to go get gas. He said he had just recently purchased the vehicle and it ran out of gas on the way to the gas station. He said he accidently left the keys in the car when he went to get gas. When he returned, the vehicle was gone. Prior to the man calling, police responded to ... (click for more)

Opinion

Better Options For Moccasin Bend Hospital

I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land. Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate? Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Veterans Aren’t Felons

Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican rural doctor from Kansas, is now serving in the Senate and “Doc,” as he is known, brings forth a most unfortunate fact about the vaccine mandate that we need to know. In a recent address, he pointed out that our armed forced members who shun the mandate will become –what’s this? – felons. Listen to what he said in a recent speech on the Senate ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Offense Humming, But Defense Needs A Stop

Tennessee heads into its final two football games with a very real chance to finish the regular season with seven victories. Raise your hand if you saw that coming back in September? More than a few of you probably did. You’re already counting on wins over South Alabama (this Saturday) and Vanderbilt on Nov. 27. If anything, you’re probably lamenting a couple of games ... (click for more)

Lee Women Improve To 4-0 With Win Over Brescia

Led by four players in double-figure scoring, the 12th-ranked Lee University women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 on the year with an 88-46 victory over visiting Brescia University inside Walker Arena on Thursday evening. Graduate student Halle Hughes and senior Haley Schubert paced the Lee scoring with 15 points apiece. Schubert filled up her side of the box score by also ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors