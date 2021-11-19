Keithen Eckart Pleads Guilty To Child Rape And Is Sentenced To 30 Years

Keithen Edward Eckart waived his right to a trial by jury and pled guilty on Friday in Hamilton County Criminal Court to three counts of rape of a child.

He was arrested in September and subsequently confessed to unlawful sexual contact with juveniles under 13 years of age.





Assistant District Attorney Addie Nester said the incidents date as far back as 2019, with the most recent incident in September of this year.

In accepting the plea agreement, Eckart, who is 38, will serve 30 years in the Tennessee Department of Corrections at 100%.