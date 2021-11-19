 Friday, November 19, 2021 Weather

Thanksgiving Week Vaccination Events

Friday, November 19, 2021

Health Department COVID-19 vaccination events are free and open to the public. No appointment is necessary for ages 12 and up, while appointments are required for ages 5-11. Multiple locations are available. Please call the hotline at 209-8383 or visit the online calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to see where the Health Department is offering events throughout the week.

The Hamilton County Health Department will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of Thanksgiving.

Moderna Vaccination Changes

Moderna booster vaccinations will no longer be offered at the CARTA Bus Barn location after Saturday. Moderna booster vaccinations for individuals 18 and over will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Tennessee Riverpark location. 

The Hamilton County Health Department offers free transportation to the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site. Please call the COVID-19 hotline at 209-8383 to request transportation.


Opinion

Better Options For Moccasin Bend Hospital

I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land. Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate? Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Veterans Aren’t Felons

Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican rural doctor from Kansas, is now serving in the Senate and “Doc,” as he is known, brings forth a most unfortunate fact about the vaccine mandate that we need to know. In a recent address, he pointed out that our armed forced members who shun the mandate will become –what’s this? – felons. Listen to what he said in a recent speech on the Senate ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Offense Humming, But Defense Needs A Stop

Tennessee heads into its final two football games with a very real chance to finish the regular season with seven victories. Raise your hand if you saw that coming back in September? More than a few of you probably did. You’re already counting on wins over South Alabama (this Saturday) and Vanderbilt on Nov. 27. If anything, you’re probably lamenting a couple of games ... (click for more)

Lee Women Improve To 4-0 With Win Over Brescia

Led by four players in double-figure scoring, the 12th-ranked Lee University women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 on the year with an 88-46 victory over visiting Brescia University inside Walker Arena on Thursday evening. Graduate student Halle Hughes and senior Haley Schubert paced the Lee scoring with 15 points apiece. Schubert filled up her side of the box score by also ... (click for more)


