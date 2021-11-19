Thanksgiving Week Vaccination Events

Health Department COVID-19 vaccination events are free and open to the public. No appointment is necessary for ages 12 and up, while appointments are required for ages 5-11. Multiple locations are available. Please call the hotline at 209-8383 or visit the online calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to see where the Health Department is offering events throughout the week.

The Hamilton County Health Department will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25, and Friday, Nov. 26, in observance of Thanksgiving.

Moderna Vaccination Changes

Moderna booster vaccinations will no longer be offered at the CARTA Bus Barn location after Saturday. Moderna booster vaccinations for individuals 18 and over will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Tennessee Riverpark location.

The Hamilton County Health Department offers free transportation to the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site. Please call the COVID-19 hotline at 209-8383 to request transportation.