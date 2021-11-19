 Friday, November 19, 2021 54.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Man Arrested Trying To Pick Up Children Near Howard High School

Friday, November 19, 2021
Christopher Andrew Webb
Christopher Andrew Webb

Chattanooga Police have arrested a man they say was trying to pick up children near Howard High School.

Christopher Andrew Webb, 43, was charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

In an incident on Monday, a woman said she was picking up her granddaughter across from Howard when Webb approached the granddaughter and her friends (all 13 years old). She said the granddaughter came toward her looking panicked as she was being followed by Webb.

She said Webb repeatedly asked the girls to have sex with him, saying "I'm going to put a baby in you" and "You look like my daughter. Come have sex with me."

The girls said as they tried to walk away Webb tried to grab them.

A crossing guard said Webb had been on school property and had followed the girls across South Market street.

The Howard principal said he wanted Webb trespassed from the school property as did the owner of a nearby laundromat.

A security officer from Calvary Chapel church on South Broad Street said the church did not want him there because of his inappropriate behavior with children. 

Police said as Webb was being transported to the Silverdale Jail he repeatedly made inappropriate remarks to the transporting officer and tried to kiss her while walking into the booking area.

 


No New COVID Deaths In Hamilton County, 51 New Cases

Georgia Has 39 More COVID Deaths And 1,047 New Cases

Soddy Daisy Changes Distance Requirements For Sale Of Alcohol


No New COVID Deaths In Hamilton County, 51 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Friday and 51 new positive cases, down from 66 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,982. The death total is at 668. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 57 in Hamilton County - down from 63 on Thursday. Eight more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 39 More COVID Deaths And 1,047 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 39 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 25,546. There are 1,047 new cases on Friday, as that total reaches 1,277,99 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 88,574, which is an increase of 99 since Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Better Options For Moccasin Bend Hospital

I am not in favor of the State of Tennessee spending $276 million to basically rebuild Moccasin Bend Hospital. For many years the thought was to relocate the hospital and expand the Moccasin Park to include this tract of land. Does the hospital really need 105 acres of land to operate? Could the state find another smaller site for the hospital, build a new hospital while continuing ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Veterans Aren’t Felons

Senator Roger Marshall, a Republican rural doctor from Kansas, is now serving in the Senate and “Doc,” as he is known, brings forth a most unfortunate fact about the vaccine mandate that we need to know. In a recent address, he pointed out that our armed forced members who shun the mandate will become –what’s this? – felons. Listen to what he said in a recent speech on the Senate ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Offense Humming, But Defense Needs A Stop

Tennessee heads into its final two football games with a very real chance to finish the regular season with seven victories. Raise your hand if you saw that coming back in September? More than a few of you probably did. You’re already counting on wins over South Alabama (this Saturday) and Vanderbilt on Nov. 27. If anything, you’re probably lamenting a couple of games ... (click for more)

Lee Women Improve To 4-0 With Win Over Brescia

Led by four players in double-figure scoring, the 12th-ranked Lee University women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 on the year with an 88-46 victory over visiting Brescia University inside Walker Arena on Thursday evening. Graduate student Halle Hughes and senior Haley Schubert paced the Lee scoring with 15 points apiece. Schubert filled up her side of the box score by also ... (click for more)


