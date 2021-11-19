Man Arrested Trying To Pick Up Children Near Howard High School

Chattanooga Police have arrested a man they say was trying to pick up children near Howard High School.

Christopher Andrew Webb, 43, was charged with three counts of solicitation of a minor, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

In an incident on Monday, a woman said she was picking up her granddaughter across from Howard when Webb approached the granddaughter and her friends (all 13 years old). She said the granddaughter came toward her looking panicked as she was being followed by Webb.

She said Webb repeatedly asked the girls to have sex with him, saying "I'm going to put a baby in you" and "You look like my daughter. Come have sex with me."

The girls said as they tried to walk away Webb tried to grab them.

A crossing guard said Webb had been on school property and had followed the girls across South Market street.

The Howard principal said he wanted Webb trespassed from the school property as did the owner of a nearby laundromat.

A security officer from Calvary Chapel church on South Broad Street said the church did not want him there because of his inappropriate behavior with children.

Police said as Webb was being transported to the Silverdale Jail he repeatedly made inappropriate remarks to the transporting officer and tried to kiss her while walking into the booking area.