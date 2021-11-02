County Commission Votes 6-3 On Redistricting Plans That Adds 2 More Districts To Current 9

The County Commission on Tuesday voted 6-3 to add two more districts to the current nine.

Commissioner Katherlyn Geter said majority commissioners were given the first opportunity to draw the districts they wanted. She said she had wanted to keep Harrison Elementary School.

Chairman Sabrena Smedley said she had to give up sections she did not want to lose - including the section of East Brainerd hit by the tornado and Collegedale.

Chairman Smedley said due to significant population changes it had been difficult to draw two commissioners with a minority majority. She said that had been a focus.

Commissioner Tim Boyd said there had been "an incredible population shift in the last 10 years." He said, "The minorities 10 years ago were much more concentrated and it was much easier to draw minority majority districts." He said it was "a good thing" that the county has become so much more diverse and interspersed, including his own cul de sac.

He said East Ridge High School is now a minority majority school, and he said the Hispanic population has grown 400 percent in his district.

Commissioners Geter and David Sharpe urged a delay in the vote. That motion failed 5-4.

Commissioner Sharpe then moved for a plan with 18 districts that would not take into account where current commissioners live. That was voted down.

There were some late changes that gave Commissioner Geter some additional territory she wanted in District 5.