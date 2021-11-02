 Tuesday, November 2, 2021 62.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

County Commission Votes 6-3 On Redistricting Plans That Adds 2 More Districts To Current 9

Tuesday, November 2, 2021

The County Commission on Tuesday voted 6-3 to add two more districts to the current nine.

Commissioner Katherlyn Geter said majority commissioners were given the first opportunity to draw the districts they wanted. She said she had wanted to keep Harrison Elementary School.

Chairman Sabrena Smedley said she had to give up sections she did not want to lose - including the section of East Brainerd hit by the tornado and Collegedale. 

Chairman Smedley said due to significant population changes it had been difficult to draw two commissioners with a minority majority. She said that had been a focus.

Commissioner Tim Boyd said there had been "an incredible population shift in the last 10 years." He said, "The minorities 10 years ago were much more concentrated and it was much easier to draw minority majority districts." He said it was "a good thing" that the county has become so much more diverse and interspersed, including his own cul de sac. 

He said East Ridge High School is now a minority majority school, and he said the Hispanic population has grown 400 percent in his district. 

Commissioners Geter and David Sharpe urged a delay in the vote. That motion failed 5-4.

Commissioner Sharpe then moved for a plan with 18 districts that would not take into account where current commissioners live. That was voted down.

There were some late changes that gave Commissioner Geter some additional territory she wanted in District 5.

 

 

 


AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 11/2/21

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ALONSO RUIZ, DARIEL 4652 CARY LN HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 41 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga DOMESTIC ASSAULT --- BELL, ERIKA 3725 FOUNTAIN AVE APT 67 CHATTANOOGA, 374122052 Age at Arrest: 29 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FAILURE TO APPEAR --- BELL, RUFIO COLE 408 CENTRAL DR ... (click for more)

Education Reform: Illegal Aliens Flooding The System

One thing the past year has taught us it’s that our education system is less about educating children and more about satisfying radical political constituencies. For example, a growing issue state and local governments need to come to terms with are reports of illegal and unaccompanied minor aliens (not legal immigrants) flooding into Tennessee public schools. Let me stress here ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Oh Mercy, Memorial

It is believed Chattanooga’s CHI Memorial Hospital fired approximately 100 employees Monday who defied a mandate to take the COVID vaccine. In New York City, some 9,000 workers that included many health-related professionals, were scrubbed from the employment rolls in a move that most assuredly will roil The Big Apple. Stay tuned to this one … And now it appears a federal judge ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vols Preparing For Big, Strong, Athletic, Physical Kentucky

Fitting that Jacob Warren sounded Tennessee football’s clarion call about this time of year. The redshirt junior tight end is a legacy Vol. His father, James, earned two letters (1992, ’93) as a UT offensive lineman. What Jacob had to say on Monday might have come straight from his father’s counsel. James likely heard it from his coach, Phillip Fulmer, who was echoing his ... (click for more)

Johnson City Native John Shulman Enjoying Coaching More Than Ever

John Shulman describes it as being at the top of the mountain, living out his dream - and at the very bottom feeling rejected. Now in his third season as head basketball coach at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, the Johnson City native is enjoying his profession more than ever. At 55, he’s learned whether he was coaching at the NCAA Division I level at Chattanooga ... (click for more)


