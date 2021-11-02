 Tuesday, November 2, 2021 61.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 11/2/21

Tuesday, November 2, 2021


November 2, 2021

No New COVID Deaths Reported In Hamilton County, 69 New Cases

November 2, 2021

Georgia Has 49 More Coronavirus Deaths And 715 New Cases

November 2, 2021

AUDIO: County Commission Meeting 11/2/21


The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 69 new positive cases, up from 57 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,205. ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,921. There are 715 new cases on Tuesday, as that total ... (click for more)

(click for more)



Breaking News

No New COVID Deaths Reported In Hamilton County, 69 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department reported no more coronavirus deaths on Tuesday and 69 new positive cases, up from 57 on Monday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 64,205. The death total is at 652. The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 75 in Hamilton County - up from 69 on Monday. Six more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 15 Hamilton ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 49 More Coronavirus Deaths And 715 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 49 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 24,921. There are 715 new cases on Tuesday, as that total reaches 1,266,216 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 86,562, which is an increase of 145 since Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Education Reform: Illegal Aliens Flooding The System

One thing the past year has taught us it’s that our education system is less about educating children and more about satisfying radical political constituencies. For example, a growing issue state and local governments need to come to terms with are reports of illegal and unaccompanied minor aliens (not legal immigrants) flooding into Tennessee public schools. Let me stress here ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Oh Mercy, Memorial

It is believed Chattanooga’s CHI Memorial Hospital fired approximately 100 employees Monday who defied a mandate to take the COVID vaccine. In New York City, some 9,000 workers that included many health-related professionals, were scrubbed from the employment rolls in a move that most assuredly will roil The Big Apple. Stay tuned to this one … And now it appears a federal judge ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Preparing For Big, Strong, Athletic, Physical Kentucky

Fitting that Jacob Warren sounded Tennessee football’s clarion call about this time of year. The redshirt junior tight end is a legacy Vol. His father, James, earned two letters (1992, ’93) as a UT offensive lineman. What Jacob had to say on Monday might have come straight from his father’s counsel. James likely heard it from his coach, Phillip Fulmer, who was echoing his ... (click for more)

Johnson City Native John Shulman Enjoying Coaching More Than Ever

John Shulman describes it as being at the top of the mountain, living out his dream - and at the very bottom feeling rejected. Now in his third season as head basketball coach at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, the Johnson City native is enjoying his profession more than ever. At 55, he’s learned whether he was coaching at the NCAA Division I level at Chattanooga ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors