Chattanooga Man Gets 70-Month Federal Sentence For Being A Felon With A Gun

A Chattanooga man has been sentenced to serve 70 months in federal prison for being a convicted felon with a gun.

Cordell Stamper appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

On July 29, 2020, Chattanooga Police Department officers responded to a disorder/shots fired call on Cleveland Avenue in Chattanooga. When police arrived, they made contact with the defendant.

Stamper had a loaded Taurus, Model G2C 9-millimter pistol visible in his waist band.

He admitted the possessed the gun and was a convicted felon for being a felon in possession of a firearm and attempted aggravated robbery.