Sewanee President Reportedly Nominated As U.S. Ambassador To South Africa

The president of the University of the South, Reuben Brigety II, is reportedly being nominated to serve as U.S. ambassador to South Africa.

A South Africa news source, SABC News, had the report.

President Brigety is a former U.S. ambassador to the African Union.

Before coming to Sewanee in 2020 as its first black president, he was dean of the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University.

President Brigety said he has been the recipient of vandalism at his home as well as threatening messages.

He said students resented strict COVID protocols he put into place as well as tighter rules on alcohol and drug use on campus.