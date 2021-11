Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLIGOOD, WILLIAM MICHAEL

1603 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

THEFT OVER $1000

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

AGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE

RECKLESS AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RESISTING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY

LEAVING THE SCENE

---

BERNA, ROBERT CHRISTOPHER

7429 SALMON LN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

SPEEDING

---

BUTTS, JIMMY LEE

254 GLENWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374041744

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

CASTELLO, JENNA

2709 RIDGE PARK DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

ASSAULT (ON POLICE)

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

CLARK, WILLIE BORN

1437 WOODMORE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT

---

COYNE, KYLE RANDOLPH

1603 DALLAS LAKE ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

CRANDELL, SHAWN

616 LUPTON DR HIXSON, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (EVADING ARREST)

---

FOSTER, KIEFER GRAN T

1001 NORTH NATHCHEZ ROAD APT B3 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE

VIOLATION OF TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE

DUTY UPON STRIKING FIXTURES UPON A HIGHWAY

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

GARCIA, MAX ALBERTO

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

---

GILES, KADARIOUS DEVONTE

809 W 13TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

FUGITIVE (CATOOSA CO.

GEORGIA))---HILL, JASHAWN T3566 ARLENA DRIVE NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED STALKINGEVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSPEEDINGRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---HOUSTON, MICHEAL PAUL6557 HIGHWAY 301 TRENTON, 30725Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---HUDGINS, COREY LEBRON4424 TRISCA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES---JAMES, KING ALLAH2706 N CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---JENKINS, JEREMY MATTHEW1524 RIDGE POINT ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LEACH, MICHAEL EDWIN6574 E BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LOPEZ-GARCIA, MARIO2106 KIRBY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---MATHIS, JAMEL D6836 ROBIN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGGRAVATED ASSAULT(DOMESTIC)VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONKIDNAPPINGDOMESTIC ASSAULT---MILLER, EMERSON ELLIOTT210 GREEN GORGE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373773029Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MIRANDA, AMBER MARIE950 SOUTH JENKINS ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)---TAYLOR, MALIK2237 25 TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---TRIMBLE, ANTHONY NMN3612 HUGHES AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON3518 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( THEFT OF PROP)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP)---YAX, CARLOS2819 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFELONY EVADINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---